Kickoff Time Set for Indiana's Game at Penn State on Oct. 2

Indiana's trip to Happy Valley for a Big Ten showdown with Penn State on Saturday, Oct. 2 will have a special feel to it. The game will be played under the lights, with kickoff at 7:30 p.m. ET on ABC.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana's next Big Ten game is a big one, and it's being treated that way by the league and their television partners.

In Week 5, Indiana travels to Penn State for an Oct. 2 game and the game will be played under the lights in Happy Valley. The game starts at 7:30 p.m. ET, and will be nationally televised on ABC.

Penn State is off to an impressive 3-0 start so far, opening the season with a big road win at Wisconsin, and then beating Auburn of the SEC last Saturday night. The Nittany Lions are now ranked No. 6 in the country. This week, they play Villanova.

Indiana is 1-2 thus far, but the Hoosiers are the only team in the country to play two top-10 teams. They lost to current No. 5 Iowa in the opener and lost to No. 8 Cincinnati last Saturday. The Hoosiers play at Western Kentucky this week.

The Indiana-Penn State series has been very entertaining of late. A year ago, in the delayed season opener because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Indiana won 36-35 in overtime on that iconic dive to the pylon by Hoosiers quarterback Michael Penix Jr.. Two years ago, in the last meeting at Beaver Stadium, Penn State won 34-27, but Indiana quarterback Peyton Ramsey was great, nearly pulling off the upset with a 371-yard passing day.

The league announced game times and TV information on Monday for all of the Week 5 games. Here's the Big Ten schedule for that week:

Friday, Oct. 1

Iowa at Maryland, 8 p.m. ET. TV: Fox Sports 1

Saturday, Oct. 2