Legendary QB Troy Aikman Has Kind Words For Indiana Coach Curt Cignetti
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana’s football success has brought attention on to the program from some unlikely corners of the football world.
The 18th-ranked Hoosiers are 6-0 for the first time since 1967. As national observers get to know the Hoosiers, Indiana is in a fun sort of honeymoon period of being discovered after toiling in obscurity for a few seasons.
One person who discovered Indiana’s success and who has become a fan of it is ESPN NFL color commentator Troy Aikman.
The Monday Night Football partner of Joe Buck, Aikman had praise for Indiana coach Curt Cignetti during an appearance on the Pardon My Take podcast on Wednesday.
Aikman’s interest in the Hoosiers comes from his partnership with Buck, a one-time Indiana student and supporter of the Hoosiers.
Aikman admitted that Buck’s passion for Indiana was something he could use to tease the ESPN play-by-play man for in the past.
“There was a couple of years ago a player was from Indiana and he mentioned it. I said, ‘Hey, I’m surprised, I didn’t realize they still played football at Indiana.’ Then you’re like, ‘OK, now I should get on Twitter because I’m going to get blown up.’ People are so sensitive about everything,” Aikman said.
The worm has turned on Aikman – who finished his college career at UCLA in the late 1980s. While the Bruins have struggled with a in their inaugural season in the Big Ten, the Hoosiers have risen to the top with a 3-0 start in conference play.
Included was a 42-13 victory for Indiana at the Rose Bowl against UCLA on Sept. 14. Aikman played for UCLA in 1987-88 after he transferred from Oklahoma.
“Now just a few years later, I’m outwardly being supportive of Indiana,” Aikman exclaimed.
He watched the Indiana-UCLA game and was drawn in by Cignetti’s confidence and personality.
“I was watching them play UCLA a few weeks ago. Didn’t know anything about this coach, Coach Cignetti – Carl Cignetti. How about that guy?” Aikman said.
OK, so he didn’t get the name right, but perhaps Hoosiers fans can be forgiving in the spirit of it’s-the-thought-that-counts?
“What’s he done is amazing. So all of a sudden I’ve become this huge fan of this guy. Now I’m a fan of the Hoosiers. I’m talking to Joe and I’m a bigger fan of the Hoosiers than he is,” Aikman said.
The hosts of the Pardon My Take show - Dan "Big Kat" Katz and PFT Commentator - noted the oddity of Aikman being an Indiana supporter and Aikman got into the spirit of things as he joked along with them.
“I like that when you think of Indiana football you think of Troy Aikman,” said Aikman, who never played against Indiana during his college career.
It was suggested that Aikman was wearing Indiana’s famed candy-striped basketball pants under the table during broadcasts and that Buck was not.
“He’s not bringing it like I am,” Aikman joked.
Buck later joined the podcast and was teased a bit by the hosts and Aikman.
Aikman is a College Football and Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback. His No. 8 is retired by UCLA. Aikman went on to lead the Dallas Cowboys to three Super Bowl wins in the 1990s.
Aikman has been a broadcaster since 2001. He’s been working with Buck since 2002. In 2022, Aikman and Buck moved from Fox to ESPN’s Monday Night Football broadcasts.
