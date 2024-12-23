Linebacker Aiden Fisher Announces That He Will Return To Indiana
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – There was a time, not long ago, that a player returning to his school with eligibility remaining was not newsworthy. It was expected.
However, these are not those times. Every player is a possible free agent season-to-season with open transfers the reality of college sports.
So even in the case of someone who would seem to be a logical choice to return to his school, it’s news when they decide to do that.
Indiana linebacker Aiden Fisher announced on Sunday via his social media network that he will be back at Indiana for the 2025 season.
“More work to be done. Run it back,” Fisher said in an X post.
Fisher has one more year of eligibility left. He played at James Madison from 2022-23 and transferred to Indiana prior to the 2024 season.
Straight away, Fisher was a vital cog in the Indiana defensive front. A weakside linebacker, Fisher was Indiana’s leading tackler with 118 tackles, including 69 assisted tackles, the highest total in the Big Ten Conference.
Only once in the season was Fisher held below five tackles. He exceeded 10 tackles in five games, including a season-high 14 against Michigan on Nov. 9.
Fisher is particularly valuable in run defense. According to Pro Football Focus, Fisher only scored at 67.4 in overall defense, 15th among Hoosiers who played at least 10 snaps per game, but he rated as a 80.9 in run defense, considered to be a good grade.
Fisher is one of the 13 players who came to Indiana from James Madison when Curt Cignetti was hired after the 2023 season. Cignetti’s players have been fiercely loyal. To date, none of the nine players in the transfer portal who have announced their intention to leave were players Cignetti brought with him from James Madison.
Fisher explained the success he’s had under Cignetti and defensive coordinator Bryant Haines after Indiana’s 27-17 loss to Notre Dame Friday in the first round of the College Football Playoff.
“First, you start with the scheme. We had a really good scheme. Coach Haines puts us in, he puts us in positions to succeed. We're a fast defense. A lot of people look at our defense, you know, we're not the biggest guys. But we do have speed, which kind of combats a lot of the things that these offenses do,” Fisher said.
