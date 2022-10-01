Skip to main content

Live Blog: Follow Indiana's Matchup Against Nebraska in Real Time

Indiana (3-1) and Nebraska (1-3) square off in a Week 5 matchup at 7:30 p.m. at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. Follow along with our live blog for updates and thoughts on the game.

7:38 p.m. – Indiana's offense will take the field to begin the game. Mike Katic is starting at center after Caleb Murphy started the last two games. After a pregame hand injury against Western Kentucky, Zach Carpenter is back, but he is starting at guard. 

7:15 p.m. – Indiana's top two wide receivers – D.J. Matthews and Cam Camper – are both out tonight. We knew Matthews was day-to-day, but the Camper news is a definite surprise. Look for wide receivers Donaven McCulley, Emery Simmons, Andison Coby and Malachi Holt-Bennett to have increased roles tonight. This could also mean a big night for tight end AJ Barner.

7:00 p.m. – We're 30 minutes away from kickoff between Indiana and Nebraska. The Hoosiers enter this game with a 3-1 record following last week's 45-24 loss at Cincinnati. Nebraska is coming off a bye week, and most recently lost 49-17 at home to Oklahoma in Mickey Joseph's first game as interim head coach. 

