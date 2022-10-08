Skip to main content

Live Blog: Follow Indiana's Matchup Against Michigan in Real Time

Indiana (3-2) takes on No. 4 Michigan (5-0) at Noon ET on Saturday. Here's our live blog, where you can catch all the action in real time live from the press box at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Ind.
11:37 p.m. – Tight end James Bomba is also out today. Redshirt freshman and Bloomington-native Aaron Steinfeldt will carry a big workload in this one. 

11:15 p.m. – Indiana linebacker Cam Jones (foot), D.J. Matthews (hamstring), AJ Barner (foot) and Jaylin Williams (shoulder) are all out for today's game. These are huge losses for an Indiana team approaching its toughest opponent of the season.

10:38 a.m. – Indiana tight end AJ Barner is in a walking boot during pregame warmups. Indiana wide receiver Cam Camper is in cleats, running through drills with the other receivers. Tom Allen said this week that Camper would be a game-time decision. Indiana wide receiver D.J. Matthews is wearing gym shoes, sweatpants and a baseball hat. He’s not participating in receiver drills. Looks like Matthews will be out.

