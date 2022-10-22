Live Blog: Follow Indiana's Matchup Against Rutgers in Real Time
12:26 p.m. – I have to think that was Indiana's best opening drive of the season as an offense. Instead of trying to force the ball up the middle, Indiana attacked the edges well with screens and sweeps. A couple easy completions to Camper and Coby. Bazelak showing some mobility that we haven't seen much this season.
12:21 p.m. – Connor Bazelak fakes a handoff and keeps it himself, beating the Rutgers defense to the pylon. The 7-yard run is his first rushing touchdown of the season. INDIANA 14, RUTGERS 0
12:17 p.m. – Indiana moving the ball well on its first drive of the game. Emery Simmons picked up a first down on a jet sweep on 3rd and 2, and Shaun Shivers picked up 24 yards on a screen pass. Connor Bazelak hit Cam Camper on a hitch route to bring the Hoosiers into the red zone.
12:13 p.m. – Josh Sales gets the start at right tackle, with Khalil Benson next to him at right guard. They replace Parker Hanna and Tim Weaver, who have started the last handful of games.
12:08 p.m. – Noah Vedral is in at quarterback to start the game for Rutgers. The Scarlet Knights have rotated Vedral, Evan Simon and Gavin Wimsatt throughout the season.
12:06 p.m. – True freshman Jaylin Lucas broke one arm tackle, and Rutgers had no chance of catching him on the opening kickoff. A 92-yard touchdown. Indiana must continue to give Lucas chances in the open field. INDIANA 7, RUTGERS 0
12:04 p.m. –Indiana will receive the opening kickoff with Jaylin Lucas back deep.
11:55 p.m. – Indiana will be without three key defensive players today: linebacker Cam Jones, defensive end Beau Robbins and safety Josh Saunguinetti. Cornerback Jaylin Williams and tight end AJ Barner were both dressed during warmups.
11:30 a.m. – We're about 30 minutes away from kickoff between Indiana and Rutgers at SHI Stadium. Follow along with our live blog and check out our pregame preview stories below.
