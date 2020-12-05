LIVE BLOG: No. 10 Indiana Hoosiers at No. 18 Wisconsin Badgers

Indiana looks to improve to 6-1 on the season as the Hoosiers take on Wisconsin on the road today. We'll keep you updated with live updates from the press box in Memorial Stadium.

MADISON, Wisc. — Welcome to our live blog. No. 10-ranked Indiana is on the road at No. 18 Wisconsin today, with kickoff coming at 3:30 ET. We'll keep you updated all day long in real time so you can follow along to the game action, but also get opinions along the way.

Keep the story called up and refresh it as needed. Let's have some fun.

3:11 p.m. ET— Based on first-team warmups, this is how Indiana's starting offensive line should shake out today: LT Luke Haggard, LG Mike Katic, C Harry Crider, RG Dylan Powell, RT Caleb Jones.

2:53 p.m. ET — Below is Indiana’s inactive list for this afternoon’s game at Wisconsin:

LB Thomas Allen

DB Marcelino Ball

OL Kahlil Benson

WR Da’Shaun Brown

DL Alfred Bryant

RB Chris Childers

TE Sam Daugstrup

DL Demarcus Elliott

TE Turon Ivy Jr.

DB Raheem Layne

RB Ahrod Lloyd

DL Jalen Mayala

QB Michael Penix Jr.

DB Samuel Slusher

WR Cam Wilson

2:47 p.m. ET — It's Tuttle Time. Indiana quarterback Jack Tuttle is getting his first-career start today, and here's a photo of him warming up for the game.

Game Notes: IU is ranked for the sixth-consecutive week, its longest stretch since 1987 (6 weeks), coming in at No. 10 in the Associated Press Top 25 and at No. 11 in the Amway Coaches Poll presented by USA Today Sports.

Indiana and Wisconsin will meet in Madison for the first time since 2013.

The Badgers hold a 41-18-2 advantage in the all-time series, including a 23-9-1 edge in Madison.

IU's last win vs. UW came in 2002, the second of consecutive victories. The Hoosiers knocked off No. 23 Wisconsin, 32-29, at Memorial Stadium (Oct. 12), following a 63-32 triumph at Camp Randall Stadium in 2001 (Oct. 6).

Follow us on Facebook at Indiana Hoosiers on Sports Illustrated.

Follow us on Twitter at @HoosiersNowSI.