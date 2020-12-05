LIVE BLOG: No. 10 Indiana Hoosiers at No. 18 Wisconsin Badgers
MADISON, Wisc. — Welcome to our live blog. No. 10-ranked Indiana is on the road at No. 18 Wisconsin today, with kickoff coming at 3:30 ET. We'll keep you updated all day long in real time so you can follow along to the game action, but also get opinions along the way.
Keep the story called up and refresh it as needed. Let's have some fun.
3:11 p.m. ET— Based on first-team warmups, this is how Indiana's starting offensive line should shake out today: LT Luke Haggard, LG Mike Katic, C Harry Crider, RG Dylan Powell, RT Caleb Jones.
2:53 p.m. ET — Below is Indiana’s inactive list for this afternoon’s game at Wisconsin:
LB Thomas Allen
DB Marcelino Ball
OL Kahlil Benson
WR Da’Shaun Brown
DL Alfred Bryant
RB Chris Childers
TE Sam Daugstrup
DL Demarcus Elliott
TE Turon Ivy Jr.
DB Raheem Layne
RB Ahrod Lloyd
DL Jalen Mayala
QB Michael Penix Jr.
DB Samuel Slusher
WR Cam Wilson
2:47 p.m. ET — It's Tuttle Time. Indiana quarterback Jack Tuttle is getting his first-career start today, and here's a photo of him warming up for the game.
Game Notes: IU is ranked for the sixth-consecutive week, its longest stretch since 1987 (6 weeks), coming in at No. 10 in the Associated Press Top 25 and at No. 11 in the Amway Coaches Poll presented by USA Today Sports.
Indiana and Wisconsin will meet in Madison for the first time since 2013.
The Badgers hold a 41-18-2 advantage in the all-time series, including a 23-9-1 edge in Madison.
IU's last win vs. UW came in 2002, the second of consecutive victories. The Hoosiers knocked off No. 23 Wisconsin, 32-29, at Memorial Stadium (Oct. 12), following a 63-32 triumph at Camp Randall Stadium in 2001 (Oct. 6).
