Live Blog: Follow Indiana's Matchup Against Cincinnati in Real Time

1:45 p.m. – Indiana redshirt sophomore Caleb Murphy just walked on to the field at Nippert Stadium. After starting center Zach Carpenter went down with a hand injury in pregame warmups last weekend, Murphy made his first start as a Hoosier. Murphy is also the first athlete from West Washington High School, a Class 1A school in Campbellsburg, Ind., to earn a Division I Power Five scholarship. To read about his journey to Indiana, CLICK HERE.

Indiana's first road game of the 2022 season takes place at Nippert Stadium against the Cincinnati Bearcats at 3:30 p.m. ET.

1:22 p.m. – We're here at the Nippert Stadium press box for a Week 4 matchup between the Indiana Hoosiers (3-0) and Cincinnati Bearcats (2-1). Cincinnati players just walked onto the field about two hours before Saturday's 3:30 p.m. ET kickoff. Stay tuned for live updates and postgame content all day.