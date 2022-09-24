Skip to main content

Live Blog: Follow Indiana's Matchup Against Cincinnati in Real Time

Indiana football brings a 3-0 record to Cincinnati for a matchup with the Bearcats at  3:30 p.m. ET. Here's our live blog, where you can catch all the action in real time live from the press box at Nippert Stadium.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

1:45 p.m. – Indiana redshirt sophomore Caleb Murphy just walked on to the field at Nippert Stadium. After starting center Zach Carpenter went down with a hand injury in pregame warmups last weekend, Murphy made his first start as a Hoosier. Murphy is also the first athlete from West Washington High School, a Class 1A school in Campbellsburg, Ind., to earn a Division I Power Five scholarship. To read about his journey to Indiana, CLICK HERE.

Indiana's first road game of the 2022 season takes place at Nippert Stadium against the Cincinnati Bearcats at 3:30 p.m. ET.

Indiana's first road game of the 2022 season takes place at Nippert Stadium against the Cincinnati Bearcats at 3:30 p.m. ET.

1:22 p.m. – We're here at the Nippert Stadium press box for a Week 4 matchup between the Indiana Hoosiers (3-0) and Cincinnati Bearcats (2-1). Cincinnati players just walked onto the field about two hours before Saturday's 3:30 p.m. ET kickoff. Stay tuned for live updates and postgame content all day.

  • HOW TO WATCH: Indiana (3-0) travels to Cincinnati (2-1) for a Week 4 matchup on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET from Nippert Stadium. Here's how to watch, with game time and TV information, the latest on the point spread and three things to see from Indiana. CLICK HERE
  • GAME DAY PREDICTION: Indiana (3-0) travels to Cincinnati (2-1) for a 3:30 p.m. ET kickoff at Nipper Stadium. The first road game of the year represents a chance for Indiana to avenge last year's loss to Cincinnati. Here's my prediction. CLICK HERE
  • MEET THE BEARCATS: Indiana football carries a 3-0 record into a difficult road contest against the Cincinnati Bearcats. Coach Luke Fickell and Cincinnati defeated Indiana 38-24 last season en route to the College Football Playoff. CLICK HERE
Scroll to Continue

Read More

In This Article (2)

Indiana Hoosiers
Indiana Hoosiers
Cincinnati Bearcats
Cincinnati Bearcats

Cam Jones motions the number one after stopping a run during the first quarter against the Cincinnati Bearcats at Memorial Stadium.
Football

Game Day Prediction: Indiana Seeks Revenge Against Cincinnati in First Road Game

By Jack Ankony
OhioStateCJStroudPreviewWisconsin
Football

Big Ten Roundtable (Episode 4): Ohio State Primed For Conference Opener, Nebraska's Search

By Tom Brew
Charles Campbell 51 yard FG
Football

Indiana's Caleb Murphy on First Start: 'My Whole Life's Led Up to This Moment'

By Jack Ankony
D.J. Matthews Indiana vs Cincy
Football

How to Watch Indiana's Football Game Against Cincinnati on Saturday

By Jack Ankony
Teri Moren
Basketball

VIDEO: What Teri Moren Said at Indiana Basketball Media Day

By Haley Jordan
Mike Woodson Media day2
Basketball

What Mike Woodson Said at Indiana Basketball Media Day

By Jack Ankony
Mike Woodson March Madness
Basketball

2022-23 Indiana Men's Basketball Schedule Updated With TV, Game Time Information

By Jack Ankony
Corey Kiner Cincinnati
Football

Indiana Football Week 4: Meet the Cincinnati Bearcats

By Jack Ankony