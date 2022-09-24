Live Blog: Follow Indiana's Matchup Against Cincinnati in Real Time
Indiana football brings a 3-0 record to Cincinnati for a matchup with the Bearcats at 3:30 p.m. ET. Here's our live blog, where you can catch all the action in real time live from the press box at Nippert Stadium.
1:45 p.m. – Indiana redshirt sophomore Caleb Murphy just walked on to the field at Nippert Stadium. After starting center Zach Carpenter went down with a hand injury in pregame warmups last weekend, Murphy made his first start as a Hoosier. Murphy is also the first athlete from West Washington High School, a Class 1A school in Campbellsburg, Ind., to earn a Division I Power Five scholarship. To read about his journey to Indiana, CLICK HERE.
1:22 p.m. – We're here at the Nippert Stadium press box for a Week 4 matchup between the Indiana Hoosiers (3-0) and Cincinnati Bearcats (2-1). Cincinnati players just walked onto the field about two hours before Saturday's 3:30 p.m. ET kickoff. Stay tuned for live updates and postgame content all day.
