Live Blog: Follow Indiana's Matchup Against Idaho in Real Time

7:15 p.m. – Players are back on the field warming up. Indiana will wear red pants, red jerseys and red helmets tonight. Looks like the rain has stopped, and we are on track for the 8:35 ET kickoff.

6:57 p.m. – Idaho's Week 1 opponent Washington State defeats Wisconsin 17-14. Idaho was driving down the field in the fourth quarter with a chance to beat Washington State last week, but ultimately lost 24-17. This matchup between Indiana and Idaho could be more highly contested than I thought.

6:45 p.m. – Kickoff between Indiana and Idaho has been pushed back to 8:35 p.m. ET due to "severe weather in the immediate area that necessitates suspension of the event."