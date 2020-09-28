SI.com
HoosiersNow
HomeBasketballFootballBaseballRecruitingOther Sports
Search

Indiana's Marcelino Ball Out for the Year with Torn ACL

Dylan Wallace

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Tom Allen broke some tough news on Monday when he announced that Marcelino Ball has torn his ACL and will be out for the year.

Allen said it was a noncontact injury, which he said "makes it more frustrating."

Ball is a redshirt senior, who is one of Indiana's leaders on the defensive side of the ball, who typically plays the Husky position.

Allen said he feels for Ball, who is going to have surgery soon, but he said he feels confident that Ball will do what it takes to recover strongly from the injury.

Last season, Ball totaled 47 tackles (29 of them were solo), two sacks, three for loss, a team-high six quarterback hurries and two pass breakups. He finished fourth on the team in stops and solo tackles.

Ball graduated with a liberal studies degree in May 2020. 

Allen said Bryant Fitzgerald will be his replacement and once again reiterated the importance of why he wants his team to be three players deep in each position.

Indiana opens the season against No. 10 Penn State on Oct. 24 in Bloomington.

Related Stories:

  • INDIANA STARTING DAILY TESTING RIGHT AWAY: Indiana has started daily, rapid testing immediately, which has helped the program get off to a good start. CLICK HERE
  • INDIANA'S 2020 FOOTBALL SCHEDULE: To view Indiana's full 2020 football schedule, CLICK HERE
Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

SI Daily Cover: A First Glimpse at How Big-Time Tailgating Looks in 2020

A college game day in Baton Rouge looked completely different when SEC football resumed on Saturday at LSU, and it gives us a glimpse of what might happen on Big Ten campuses in a few weeks.

Tom Brew

MLB Hoosiers (Sept. 27): Giants' Alex Dickerson, Caleb Baragar Fall Short in Playoff Chase

Former Indiana Hoosiers Alex Dickerson and Caleb Baragar each had a big final month, but the San Francisco Giants came up just short of making the playoffs on the final day of the regular season.

Tom Brew

AP Poll: 4 Big Ten Teams Back in Poll in Week 5

Ohio State, Penn State, Wisconsin and Michigan are back in the AP's top-25 rankings in Week 5 now that the Big Ten schools are eligible to be ranked again.

Tom Brew

MLB Hoosiers (Sept. 26): Aaron Slegers Gets Save as Tampa Bay Clinches Best Record

Former Hoosier Aaron Slegers allowed only one run in three innings to close out the Tampa Bay Rays' 4-3 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday, securing the No. 1 seed in the American League playoffs.

Tom Brew

Former Hoosier Snyder Makes Amends With Game-Winning Field Goal

Nathaniel Snyder decided to transfer after he graduated from Indiana, and he found a home at Louisiana, where the Ragin' Cajuns are one of the feel-good stories so far this season after their 3-0 start, highlighted by his 53-yard game-winner on Saturday.

Tom Brew

MLB Hoosiers (Sept. 25): Kyle Schwarber Homers in Cubs' Rout of White Sox

Kyle Schwarber and his Chicago Cubs teammates snapped out of their hitting slump with five home runs in a 10-0 win over the Chicago White Sox.

Tom Brew

MLB Hoosiers (Sept. 24): Kyle Schwarber Goes 0-for-4 as Cubs' Bats Remain Silent

The Chicago Cubs have picked a bad time to go into a team-wide hitting slump in the final week of the regular season, getting shut out 7-0 Thursday by the last-place Pittsburg Pirates.

Tom Brew

Obituary for Wendell Bailey, Father of Indiana Basketball Great Damon Bailey

Damon Bailey's father, Wendell Bailey, was a beloved figure in the Bedford, Ind., area. He was killed in a motorcycle accident on Monday. Here is his complete obituary.

Tom Brew

My Two Cents: Notre Dame's COVID Outbreak Should Have Big Ten on Red Alert

The best laid plans don't always work, and a slew of positive COVID-19 tests has forced Notre Dame to postpone a game. The Big Ten has a better plan — daily testing — which hopefully will make the difference.

Tom Brew

MLB Hoosiers (Sept. 23): Caleb Baragar Gets 1st Start, Pitches Well in Giants' Win

Rookie Caleb Baragar has now gone 14 straight outings without giving up a run, and Alex Dickerson had another huge night for the San Francisco Giants.

Tom Brew