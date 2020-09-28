Indiana's Marcelino Ball Out for the Year with Torn ACL

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Tom Allen broke some tough news on Monday when he announced that Marcelino Ball has torn his ACL and will be out for the year.

Allen said it was a noncontact injury, which he said "makes it more frustrating."

Ball is a redshirt senior, who is one of Indiana's leaders on the defensive side of the ball, who typically plays the Husky position.

Allen said he feels for Ball, who is going to have surgery soon, but he said he feels confident that Ball will do what it takes to recover strongly from the injury.

Last season, Ball totaled 47 tackles (29 of them were solo), two sacks, three for loss, a team-high six quarterback hurries and two pass breakups. He finished fourth on the team in stops and solo tackles.

Ball graduated with a liberal studies degree in May 2020.

Allen said Bryant Fitzgerald will be his replacement and once again reiterated the importance of why he wants his team to be three players deep in each position.

Indiana opens the season against No. 10 Penn State on Oct. 24 in Bloomington.

Related Stories: