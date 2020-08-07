Indiana's Michael Penix Jr. Looks to Improve Leadership This Season

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — There were a lot of tasks for Indiana's quarterback Michael Penix Jr. this offseason.

First and foremost was to recover from his right sternoclavicular joint injury sustained in the middle of last season. The second was to get stronger — Penix has yet to play a full season with Indiana after the shoulder injury last season and the ACL tear the year before that.

The third isn't a physical task. Penix is recovered, looks much stronger and feels good for the upcoming season. But what he wants to work on now is his leadership.

Heading into his second year as the starting quarterback for Indiana, Penix wants his voice to be heard. His coaches want that for him, too. In fact, he was on Tom Allen's literal list of players he wanted to step up.

"A guy like Michael Penix from a leadership perspective," Allen said. "For me, that's a huge part of your football team."

The biggest thing offensive coordinator Nick Sheridan said he wants from Penix this season is to take ownership of the offense. He realizes it can take some time, but he thinks that's vital for the Hoosiers' offense this season.

"You have to invest in the guys around you," Sheridan said. "You have to spend time, whether it be virtually or on zoom or on FaceTime, but you have to spend time communicating to make it his."

Offensive coordinator Nick Sheridan talks to Indiana's quarterback on the first day of fall camp. Indiana University Athletics

One player Penix has spent a lot of time with over the offseason was Whop Philyor. Indiana's senior receiver was Penix's number one target last season, catching 70 passes for 1,002 yards.

Even when the whole team was at home because of COVID-19, the two were able to link up in Florida and work out together.

"Me and Mike both from Tampa, so we always gonna see each other," Philyor said. "We either at my house or we outside throwing the football. Me and Mike always together, so our relationship is always going to be like brother and brother."

For Penix, he feels like the team has picked up right where they left off from last season. It's only been two full days of fall camp for Indiana so far, but Penix said he feels good to be back on the field with his teammates.

Michael Penix Jr. throws the ball during Indiana's fall camp on Aug. 6, 2020. Indiana University Athletics

As far as leadership, Penix thinks he can really step up in regards to in-game decisions.

"Just knowing the plays, being ahead of the game, knowing what the defense is gonna do so I can check to a better play if it's necessary," Penix said. "Just continue to lead and continue to motivate the whole offense to go out and work hard."

No matter what, Penix believes execution is key. In some situations, it doesn't matter what the defense is doing, as long as Indiana can go out and execute, the Hoosiers like their chances.

Sheridan said there isn't much change between how Indiana ran its offense a season ago with Kalen DeBoer. Aside from some new terminology and a few tweaks, Indiana's offense shouldn't have to adjust a whole lot.

That's good sign for an offense that put up a lot of points last season. This season, they are hoping to be led each game by a stronger, faster and more vocal quarterback.

“I think most offenses would tell you that you go as far as your quarterback plays," Sheridan said. "We think Michael can be very special, but we’re pushing him to take ownership of the offense, hold guys accountable, and make sure it’s right. When the quarterback runs the room, we got a good shot."

