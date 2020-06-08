HoosiersNow
NCAA Prepared to Announce Fall Football Practice Calendar on Thursday

Tom Brew

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Tom Allen and his Indiana football coaches could very well be back on the practice field with their players as soon as the second week of July, according to an NCAA proposal set for approval this week.  

Desperately wanting to start the college football season on time, college athletic leaders are set to take a giant leap down that path on Thursday, according to a report by Sports Illustrated's Ross Dellenger.

The NCAA Division I Football Oversight Committee is expected to approve the long-talked-about six-week preseason practice plan and recommend it to the NCAA D-I Council. The plan is in the last stages of finalization. A draft of the plan has been circulated to conference offices and athletic departments for feedback. 

The D-I Council would approve the final version of the plan at its next meeting on June 17. Only small adjustments are expected over the next three days. “We’re 90% there,” Shane Lyons, the West Virginia athletic director and chair of the Oversight Committee, told Sports Illustrated in an interview Monday.

Under the plan, normal “required” summer workouts, which includes coaching interaction, could begin for some as early as July 6. Last month, the NCAA granted schools the ability beginning June 1 to hold on-campus voluntary workouts, which do not include coaching interaction. In required workouts, athletes can spend six hours a week with the strength staff on weight training and conditioning and spend two hours with coaches for film study.

The required workouts would lead into what’s being termed as “enhanced” summer training, a two-week stretch constituting the first portion of the proposed six-week preseason practice plan.

Indiana's players began returning to campus on Monday and the first wave — a total of 68 players — are all being tested for COVID-19 before they can interact with other players, coaches or staff. Testing will be done in groups the next few days and no one will be allowed to participate in voluntary workouts until their test results have come back.

Indiana's season is supposed to start on Friday, Sept. 4 at Wisconsin. 

Advancements in testing have administrators confident in frequent in-season testing, which in turn has them optimistic about playing a 2020 season. However, the issue of attendance remains uncertain. Several athletic directors have announced potential plans to fill stadiums to 25% to 50% of capacity. Others are expecting full stadiums, which many doctors say is implausible. Meanwhile, another group is delaying concrete answers regarding attendance until as late as mid-August. 

Read the entire Sports Illustrated story here. CLICK HERE

Funeral Services Set for Indiana's Chris Beaty

Chris Beaty, the popular former Cathedral High School and Indiana University football player who was killed two weekend ago in Indianapolis, will be honored this weekend in funeral services and a homegoing celebration.

Tom Brew

Former Indiana Forward Justin Smith Transferring to Arkansas

Justin Smith played three years at Indiana and graduated from the Kelley School of Business before deciding to transfer. He'll have one year of eligibility remaining at Arkansas.

Tom Brew

Cam Wilson Talks Publicly for First Time Since Mother's Murder

Indiana football player Cam Wilson lost his mother, Cassandra Wilson, to a homocide a few days before Mother's Day. He talked about her death publicly for the first time.

Tom Brew

Mural of Chris Beaty Captures the Love Indiana Community Had For Him

Local artists relish the chance to memorialize Chris Beaty in a mural on Vermont Street, and hundreds of people come by every day to pay their respects to the popular former Indiana and Cathedral football player.

Tom Brew

NBA's Proposed Return a Mixed Bag For Several Former Hoosiers

A total of 22 teams will resume their NBA seasons in late July according to a proposal approved by the owners on Thursday, and most of the former Hoosiers in the league are ready to get back to work.

Jonathan Rothschild

For Emotional Tom Allen, Having Players Back on Campus is a Big Deal

Tom Allen, Indiana's football coach, is looking forward to seeing many of his players back on campus starting next week. It's been a long three months without them, he said.

Tom Brew

Indiana Announces Plan to Bring Athletes Back to Campus

The first wave of athletes — starting with a group of football players — can return to the Indiana campus on June 15 for voluntary workouts, but all players must going through testing first.

Tom Brew

Indiana 4-Star Target Trey Patterson to Announce Decision on June 18

Someset, N.J., forward Trey Patterson has Indiana on his top-10 list, and the four-star recruit will make his college decision in two weeks.

Jonathan Rothschild

Indiana Basketball Players, Coaches Let Voices Be Heard

In the midst of protests around the country after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis last month, Indiana's basketball program took to social media on Tuesday to spread an important message, that racism cannot be tolerated.

Tom Brew

Chris Beaty's Final Moments: 'He Died Trying To Help Others'

Chris Beaty was Brandon Mosley's best friend, and Mosley got guidance from him when he needed to find the answers to how Beaty was killed late Saturday night in downtown Indianapolis.

Tom Brew