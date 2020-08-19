SI.com
NCAA Football Oversight Committee Proposes 12-hour Model for Teams Not Playing in Fall

Dylan Wallace

BLOOMINGTON, Ind.  The NCAA's football oversight committee has developed a 12-hour schedule model for teams not playing this fall that it recommended to the NCAA's Division I council for approval on Tuesday, according to ESPN's Heather Dinich.

This would allow for conferences who decided to postpone their fall seasons to the spring, such as the Big Ten, Pac-12, Mountain West and Mid-American, more of a structure during the fall to stay in shape and be involved.

The model reportedly includes time for strength and conditioning, meetings and five hours of on-field activities with helmets, according to West Virginia athletic director Shane Lyons, who is the chair of the football oversight committee.

Many members in the Big Ten are trying to petition against the conference's decision to postpone football season. Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields is one of them, as he made a petition, which currently has over 279,000 signatures.

Penn State athletic director Sandy Barbour, who is on the NCAA's football oversight committee, said Monday that the group is trying to figure out something that "won't look exactly spring ball-ish, but it will be a hybrid as those football programs lead into what would be a spring semester season," Dinich's report said.

Barbour went on to say, ""Let's face it, whether we're projecting to play in the fall or projecting to play in the spring, we're all just projecting to play."

Penn State coach James Franklin is reportedly not happy with the model, he said during a press conference Wednesday morning. Franklin is coming out strongly against the 12-hour model for teams that aren't competing this fall "when other people are getting the full season" and more time with players this fall.

