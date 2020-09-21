NFL Hoosiers Week 2: Brandon Knight Gets Start in Cowboys' Comeback Thriller

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — For the first time this season, former Indiana offensive lineman Brandon Knight got the start for the Dallas Cowboys.

Knight took over at left tackle for Tyron Smith, who is battling a neck injury. This was the first time Knight has played left tackle since he was in high school in Noblesville, Ind.

The former Hoosier played pretty well, only allowing two pressures from the Atlanta Falcons defensive line. Knight also committed zero penalties.

The Cowboys made a miraculous comeback in the game, trailing by 15 with five minutes to go. They rallied back and won the game with a last-second field goal, 40-39.

According to ESPN Stats & Info, since turnovers were officially tracked for the first time in 1933, 440 teams had scored 39 points in a game without turning the ball over entering week 2. Those teams were 440-0.

But after the Cowboys' comeback victory, the Falcons are now the first team to score 39 points with zero turnovers and lose the game.

The Cowboys (1-1) will play against the Seattle Seahawks next week. It appears there's a good chance Smith will be back for the game, but at least Dallas knows they have a suitable replacement in Knight.

Other Hoosiers in the pros in week 2

Rodger Saffold, Tennessee Titans: Saffold started at guard for the Titans on Sunday afternoon against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Titans only allowed one sack on the afternoon and racked up a total of 354 total yards en route to a 33-30 victory. The Titans are now 2-0 and will play at the Minnesota Vikings next week.

