NFL Hoosiers Week 2: Brandon Knight Gets Start in Cowboys' Comeback Thriller

Dylan Wallace

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — For the first time this season, former Indiana offensive lineman Brandon Knight got the start for the Dallas Cowboys.

Knight took over at left tackle for Tyron Smith, who is battling a neck injury. This was the first time Knight has played left tackle since he was in high school in Noblesville, Ind.

The former Hoosier played pretty well, only allowing two pressures from the Atlanta Falcons defensive line. Knight also committed zero penalties.

The Cowboys made a miraculous comeback in the game, trailing by 15 with five minutes to go. They rallied back and won the game with a last-second field goal, 40-39.

According to ESPN Stats & Info, since turnovers were officially tracked for the first time in 1933, 440 teams had scored 39 points in a game without turning the ball over entering week 2. Those teams were 440-0.

But after the Cowboys' comeback victory, the Falcons are now the first team to score 39 points with zero turnovers and lose the game.

The Cowboys (1-1) will play against the Seattle Seahawks next week. It appears there's a good chance Smith will be back for the game, but at least Dallas knows they have a suitable replacement in Knight.

Other Hoosiers in the pros in week 2

  • Rodger Saffold, Tennessee Titans: Saffold started at guard for the Titans on Sunday afternoon against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Titans only allowed one sack on the afternoon and racked up a total of 354 total yards en route to a 33-30 victory. The Titans are now 2-0 and will play at the Minnesota Vikings next week.
  • Jordan Howard, Miami Dolphins: For the second straight week, Howard has found the endzone for the Dolphins. Again, his load in the backfield was the fewest (5 carries for 4 yards) of the three running backs, but Howard continues to be the goaline threat to punch it in. Miami dropped to 0-2 on the season after losing to the Buffalo Bills, 31-28. They will look to bounce back Thursday night against the Jaguars.
  • Tevin Coleman, San Francisco 49ers: The 49ers got into the win column yesterday after defeating the New York Jets 31-13. Coleman had 14 carries for just 12 yards. But San Francisco took a beating with injuries as Jimmy Garappolo and Raheem Mostert left the game and didn't return due to injury. If Mostert's injury is serious, Coleman will be seeing a lot more time in the backfield, along with Jerick McKinnon. The Niners (1-1) will play at the New York Giants next week.
  • Dan Feeney, Los Angeles Chargers: With rookie quarterback Justin Herbert getting his first-career start, Feeney and the Chargers' offensive line did a good job protecting him. The Chargers took it to the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs, but ended up losing in overtime 23-20. The Chargers (1-1) will host the Carolina Panthers next week.
  • Wes Martin, Washington Football Team: After an exciting comeback in week one, Wes Martin and the Washington Football Team had a rough game in week 2, losing to the Arizona Cardinals 30-15. Martin and offensive line continue to struggle when it comes to protecting Dwayne Haskins. Washington (1-1) will look to bounce back next week against the Cleveland Browns.
  • Jason Spriggs, Chicago Bears: Spriggs has been dealing with a knee injury the last couple of weeks, but the Bears have managed to start the season 2-0. They will play the Atlanta Falcons next week on the road.
  • Ian Thomas, Carolina Panthers: After getting in on the action in week one, Thomas didn't catch a pass in week two in Carolina's 31-17 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Panthers (0-2) will look to get their first win next week against the Chargers.
  • Nate Sudfeld, Philadelphia Eagles: Sudfeld didn't see any action as the Eagles lost again to the Los Angeles Rams. Philly (0-2) will look to get its first win of the season against Cincinnati Bengals next week.
  • Nick Westbrook, Tennessee Titans: Westbrook has secured his spot on the active roster, but he has yet to take the field in two games so far for the 2-0 Titans. Tennessee plays the Vikings next week.

