NFL Hoosiers Week 3: Jordan Howard Scores Third Touchdown

Dylan Wallace

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Jordan Howard keeps on getting the most out of the minimum.

Howard hasn't been featured as the primary running back ever since he left the Chicago Bears in 2018. His one year in Philadelphia was spent behind Miles Sanders, and now in Miami, Myles Gaskin and Matt Breida are in front of him.

But despite all that, Howard has more touchdowns than both of his Dolphin teammates this season.

During week three against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday night, Howard punched in a one-yard touchdown run.

It's now his third touchdown of the season, having one in each game.

Thursday was the lowest amount of snaps Howard played this season. He played nine in week one, eight in week two and just four in week three, finishing the game with just three carries for only that one yard.

But his redzone presence has proved pivotal for the Dolphins so far this season. Howard's touchdown on Thursday night was the first score of what went on to be a 31-13 victory for Miami, which is their first of the season.

Howard and the Dolphins (1-2) will host the Seattle Seahawks next week.

Other Hoosiers in the pros in week 3

  • Rodger Saffold, Tennessee Titans: Saffold and the Titans continue to roll as they improved to 3-0 this weekend after defeating the Minnesota Vikings. Saffold and the offensive line led the way for Derrick Henry, who had 26 carries for 119 yards and two touchdowns. The Titans are currently not practicing due to members of the team contracting COVID-19, but they are still planning to play Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
  • Brandon Knight, Miami Dolphins: Knight got the start again for the second straight week for the Cowboys at left tackle. But this time, the Cowboys couldn't pick up the victory, losing to the Seahawks 38-31. At 1-2, they will host the Cleveland Browns next week.
  • Tevin Coleman, San Francisco 49ers: Coleman didn't play Sunday and is expected to miss a few weeks with a sprained knee. The 49ers are 2-1 on the season and will play the Eagles next week.
  • Dan Feeney, Los Angeles Chargers: The Chargers got off to a slow start and couldn't recover on Sunday, losing to the Carolina Panthers 21-16. Feeney and the offensive line only allowed one sack in the game. The Chargers (1-2) will play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers next week.
  • Wes Martin, Washington Football Team: Protection continues to be an issue for Wes Martin and the Washington Football Team as they lost to the Cleveland Browns 34-20. Washington (1-2) will host the Baltimore Ravens next week.
  • Jason Spriggs, Chicago Bears: Spriggs also continues to battle injury and didn't play in the Bears' 30-26 win over the Atlanta Falcons. The Bears (3-0) will host the Indianapolis Colts next week.
  • Ian Thomas, Carolina Panthers: Thomas got back into the action on Sunday, catching one pass for nine yards in Carolina's first win of the season. The Panthers (1-2) will play the Arizona Cardinals next week.
  • Nate Sudfeld, Philadelphia Eagles: The Eagles continue to struggle out of the gates, suffering a tie to the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. Sudfeld didn't play, but Eagles fans will want Carson Wentz out at QB if the team continues to struggle. The Eagles (0-2-1) go to San Francisco next week.
  • Nick Westbrook, Tennessee Titans: Westbrook remains on the Titans' active roster as the team improved to 3-0 this past weekend. They are currently not practicing after members of the team tested positive for COVID-19, but they are still planning to play Sunday against the Steelers.

