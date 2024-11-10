No. 8 Indiana Escapes With 20-15 Win Over Michigan, Secures First 10-Win Season
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – The path to Indiana’s 10th win proved more treacherous than the previous nine combined.
Coach Curt Cignetti said the Hoosiers won’t get much credit after their 20-15 win over Michigan, but they certainly aren’t giving their historic victory back.
“Not many style points there. Not going to be many people banging the drum saying Indiana ought to be rated higher in the BCS and all that good stuff,” Cignetti said. “But the Indiana Hoosiers are 10-0.”
No. 8 Indiana entered Saturday’s game against Michigan ranked first nationally with a 32.9 average scoring margin and in the top 10 in scoring and total yards, both offensively and defensively. For the first half, the Hoosiers appeared to be on a familiar track.
But Indiana’s offense generated just 18 total yards in the second half, and Michigan had the ball twice with a chance to take the lead. The defense rose to the challenge, though, and Indiana escaped with a win.
The victory gave Indiana its first-ever 10-win season and just its third win over Michigan since 1987. It also improved the Hoosiers’ record to 10-0 overall and 7-0 in Big Ten play, good for a first-place tie with No. 1 Oregon, in Cignetti’s first season. Indiana has a week off before facing No. 2 Ohio State in Columbus on Nov. 23, a game that will have a huge impact on the Big Ten title race and playoff seedings.
“I'm glad we won. I don't like the way we played,” Cignetti said. “I'm not happy with the way we played, particularly on offense in the second half. So we've got to take a good look at the film Monday and see what happens. … But it's a win. None of us are going to give it back. While I'm glad we won and that we're keeping this going, I am not happy with the way we played.”
In his second game back from thumb surgery, quarterback Kurtis Rourke looked like his usual self in the first half, completing 14 of 18 passes. But he went 3 for 10 in the second half for just 16 passing yards and an interception, his least-productive half of the season by a wide margin. There were at least two catchable passes that were dropped.
Rourke finished the game with 206 yards, two touchdowns, one interception, a 61% completion percentage and a first-down run to ice the game. Ke’Shawn Williams led the Hoosiers with six receptions and 70 yards.
“It wasn’t too bad, yeah, it was alright,” Rourke said of his thumb. “I had a full practice week, so it was wearing on me a little bit, but had no issues going into today, had an off-day yesterday, so yeah, feel back to 100% going into the rest of the year.
“It’s gotten better every single day. Still gotta learn to play with discomfort, I mean, I went without the glove today, or this week, so it continues to progress but it’s also just adjusting as well. But it’s nice to have a bye week and another full week to prep for the next game so I have no issues with the thumb moving forward.”
Though Indiana’s defense allowed 12 second-half points, Cignetti lauded its ability to bend but not break by forcing two field goals instead of allowing two touchdowns. The defense was sturdy in critical situations, as Michigan went 5 for 15 on third down and failed to score on its final two drives with the game on the line. Linebacker Aiden Fisher led the defense with 14 tackles.
Indiana’s special teams provided value, too, as Cignetti pointed out Williams’ fourth-quarter punt return that gave Indiana good field position as a key play in the win. Kicker Nico Radicic stayed perfect on extra points, and his field goals of 40 and 41 yards that were his longest kicks of the season.
“It tells you a lot about the resiliency of this team, its competitive character,” Cignetti said of the closest win of the season. “At the end of the day, they all count as one, whether it's 72-6 or 3-2. They count as one. You know what? We're going to take the win over the Michigan Wolverines, and the Indiana Hoosiers will enjoy being undefeated for 24 hours.”
Davis Warren, Michigan’s starting quarterback this week amidst a season of several changes at the position, started strong. He completed five of his first six passes, each for nine-plus yards on Michigan’s first drive. But he lost his grip on 3rd and 3, leading to an 18-yard loss after offensive lineman Myles Hinton recovered the fumble. Despite an initially promising drive, Michigan had to settle for a 39-yard field from Dominic Zvada, giving the Wolverines an early 3-0 lead.
That marked the second game in which Indiana allowed points in the first quarter and the second time the Hoosiers have trailed. The other occurrence was last week’s 47-10 win at Michigan State. Similarly, the Hoosiers weren’t fazed against the Wolverines.
Indiana quarterback Kurtis Rourke completed five straight passes, highlighted by a 26-yard completion to Ke’Shawn WIlliams, who tip-toed the sideline. The fifth was a seven-yard touchdown pass on an out route to Omar Cooper Jr. in the end zone to put the Hoosiers on top, 7-3.
Rourke and the Hoosiers’ offense kept things rolling on their next drive in the second quarter. They converted a pair of 3rd and 1 plays, first with a Justice Ellison run and then with a nine-yard completion from Rourke to Myles Price. Rourke threw perhaps his best pass of the game on the next play. Sarratt beat his defender, and Rourke hit him perfectly in stride for a 36-yard touchdown, giving Indiana a 14-3 lead.
The Hoosiers continued to ratchet up the pressure throughout the second quarter. Michigan quarterback Alex Orji fumbled on a running attempt after he was met by a swarm of Hoosiers four yards behind the line of scrimmage. Indiana safety Terry Jones Jr. punched the ball out, and defensive lineman Mikail Kamara recovered at the 48-yard line.
Rourke and the Hoosiers quickly threatened to score again, thanks to a 15-yard gain by tight end Zach Horton with great perimeter blocking from offensive linemen Trey Wedig and Mike Katic. Rourke completed a pass to Price at the goal line, but Omar Cooper Jr. was called for offensive pass interference as he made contact with a Michigan defender to free up Price.
Price took a big hit on the play and left the game after receiving medical attention. Cooper’s penalty pushed back the Hoosiers, who were unable to convert 3rd and 21. Indiana settled for a 40-yard field goal by Radicic, his longest of the season, and led 17-3 at the half.
Indiana starting cornerback Jamier Johnson was disqualified from the game on the following drive after tackling Michigan wide receiver Semaj Morgan. Jamari Sharpe replaced Johnson, and Indiana’s D’Angelo Ponds, Jailin Walker and Jones each broke up passes to force a Michigan punt. Cignetti was content to run the final 1:20 of the first half off the clock and go into halftime leading 17-3.
But the second half would prove much more challenging for the Hoosiers, as its offense sputtered and the Michigan offense began to capitalize on opportunities.
Rourke was intercepted when Michigan defensive back Zeke Berry jumped Elijah Sarratt’s curl route for an interception at the seven-yard line. But Indiana’s defense avoided the worst-case-scenario, stuffing three straight Michigan runs. The Wolverines settled for a 22-yard field goal from Zvada, cutting Indiana’s lead to 17-6.
Indiana’s offense quickly stalled again on its next drive, and Michigan churned away over seven minutes on its following drive. The Wolverines didn’t have a gain of more than nine yards on the drive, but they picked up three first downs to keep the clock running.
Indiana shut down Michigan’s run on 3rd and 6, and Michigan opted for a field goal instead of going for it on 4th and 5. Zvada’s 56-yard attempt had plenty of distance, trimming Indiana’s lead to 17-9 and making it a one-possession game.
Rourke was sacked on the final play of the third quarter and again on 3rd and 21 after a negative completion to Kaelon Black on second down early in the fourth. Indiana finished the third quarter with just seven total yards of offense.
James Evans’ punt looked short off his foot and its backspin led to it being downed at the Indiana 34-yard line, good for just a 25-yard punt. Warren completed a first-down pass, but Michigan kept it on the ground with six runs across seven plays.
Michigan running back Kalel Mullings leapt over the pile for a touchdown, making it a 17-15 game. The Wolverines went for two, with a chance to tie the game, but Warren’s pass was nearly intercepted by Indiana safety Amare Ferrell and fell incomplete. The Hoosiers clung to a two-point lead with 9:35 left in the game.
Rourke looked like he may have found a rhythm for the first time of the second half, converting 3rd and 8 with a nine-yard completion over the middle to Williams. But the Hoosiers couldn’t keep that up, as a negative rush, an incompletion and a 14-yard sack led to another punt.
Indiana was playing without starting left guard Drew Evans, who suffered a season-ending achilles injury this week in practice. That thrust James Madison transfer Tyler Stephens into a starting role, though had seen the field this season in heavier offensive formations.
The offensive line was also going up against a stout Michigan defensive line, which had the No. 1 overall grade for pass rushing (90.7) and fifth-highest grade for run defense (92.6) in the nation, according to Pro Football Focus.
“The interception was a bad way to start, and then we had some protection issues,” Cignetti said of the offense’s second-half struggles. “And then we had some opportunities, plays that we normally make, maybe a one-on-one go ball or back-shoulder throw, we fake the bubble and Sarratt down the sideline just can't quite connect. We had a number of those, and then the sacks. We couldn't get anything going in the run game. It just wasn't happening.”
Michigan took over with a chance to take the lead with a field goal, but Indiana’s defense stymied a first-down run, then forced two straight incompletions.
Michigan punted the ball away with 5:20 to play, and it was returned 22 yards to the Michigan 39-yard line. Williams caught the ball on the run, split a pair of Michigan tacklers, then dodged a few more to give the Hoosiers optimal field position.
“That was a hard punt really to judge and catch because the nose was spiraling down and to the left. It was dying. He was full throttle, man,” Cignetti said. “To catch that punt, and he made it happen, was a tremendous effort, and really was very uplifting for everybody in the stadium. About the first great thing that had happened offensively, counting the punt return as an offensive play. Gave us a real shot.”
Williams and Rourke connected a few plays later for an 11-yard gain, but Michigan stayed alive with a third down stop. Radicic drilled a 41-yard field goal, a career-long, to give Indiana a 20-15 lead with 2:34 remaining.
“He's calm and cool and accurate and has good disposition,” Cignetti said. “Which is great for a kicker.”
The Wolverines took over on their own 21-yard line, needing a touchdown to take the lead. After a first down, Warren was pressured by the Indiana defensive line on first and second down. On 3rd and 10, Jones broke up Warren’s pass to Morgan in single coverage on the sideline.
He was pressured again by Kamara on 4th and 10, but managed to complete his pass to Peyton O’Leary. O’Leary dove for the first-down marker, but he was marked one yard short. The sold-out crowd, which was on its feet for the majority of the game, gave its loudest applause yet as the defense celebrated running to the sideline.
Indiana took over with 1:35, needing a first down to clinch the victory. Rourke faked a handoff, and found an open lane on the left side for a four-yard gain and a first down. After its most challenging game of the season, the Hoosiers could finally exhale, and fans could rejoice.
“I can't say enough about these guys. I don't throw many bouquets out there. We all know that. But these guys have accomplished quite a bit,” Cignetti said. “So I can reflect on that for tonight and then we'll get back to work on Monday and have a good off week.”
