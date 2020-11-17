'They're Better In All Areas:' Ohio State Coach Ryan Day Previews Indiana Football

Ohio State coach Ryan Day joined Buckeye Roundtable on 97.1 The Fan to answer a few questions about the team's weekend without football and his thoughts regarding Indiana.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — After an unplanned bye week this past weekend, Ohio State's attention been on No. 9 Indiana for about a week and a half now.

Ohio State coach Ryan Day said that last Wednesday, the team took its focus off Maryland and started to implement a game plan for Indiana.

On Monday evening, Day joined Buckeye Roundtable on 97.1 The Fan to answer a few questions about the team's weekend without football and his thoughts regarding Indiana.

Day said he watched the whole Indiana versus Michigan State game, where the Hoosiers shutout the Spartans 24-0 in East Lansing to improve to 4-0 on the season.

The Indiana win now sets up a top-10 battle of two undefeated teams on Saturday in Columbus, where FOX's Big Noon Kickoff will televise its show live.

Last season, Ohio State dismantled Indiana in Bloomington, winning 51-10. But Day knows this is a different team.

"They're better in all areas," Day said Monday.

The Buckeyes have also never played a game against Michael Penix Jr., who was injured during the last two matchups.

That was also the case for Michigan and Penn State, and Penix was able to defeat both of them earlier this season.

"Quarterback Penix is doing a great job," Day said. "Huge win early in the year (against Penn State) catapulted them."

Day also said Indiana's receivers look really good. Ty Fryfogle has emerged as Penix's primary target, and the Hoosiers also have Whop Philyor, Miles Marshall and Peyton Hendershot as well.

But perhaps one of the biggest areas where Indiana has stood out this season is on the defensive side of the ball.

The Hoosiers lead the Big Ten in sacks (12) and takeaways (14).

"Their DC (Kane Wommack) has changed a little from last year. He comes at you in different ways, changes it up every look," Day said. "He has them playing with a lot of confidence."

In a year where Indiana keeps knocking off milestones and making history, the Hoosiers have another opportunity on Saturday. Indiana has lost 24 consecutive games against the Buckeyes dating back to a 27-27 tie in 1990. Ohio State leads the all-time series 75-12-5.

Day's view on how good Indiana is this season was reciprocated with how Tom Allen views the Buckeyes.

Here's what Allen had to say about Ohio State on Monday:

"Just a tremendous amount of respect for Coach Day and the job he continues to do there in Columbus. Excellent football team, arguably the best quarterback in the country in Justin Fields. Special player playing at a high level right now and surrounded by a receiver core that is good as anybody in the country, and excellent running backs, very physical offensive line and defensively they are just as usual, playing really, really hard.

"Defensive line is extremely dominant, very physical, athletic linebacker core that we have seen the last several years. A lot of experience there, continuing to play at a high level in their secondary. Anchored by Shaun Wade. Just elite players that are well coached and extremely talented. Their specialists are always good, their special teams play is always at a high level.

"There is a reason why they are where they are, defending Big Ten champions. But it is a great opportunity for our program. We have worked really hard to get this point and we will have to play our very best football Saturday in Columbus."

No. 9 Indiana and No. 3 Ohio State are scheduled for a noon ET kickoff on FOX this Saturday.

