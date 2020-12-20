Big Ten Daily (Dec. 20): Ohio State Make College Football Playoff, Gets Clemson in Semifinal

Despite a condensed season that allowed them to only play six games, Ohio State still made the College Football Playoff, and will play Clemson on Jan. 1 in the semifinals.

It turns out that Ohio State did enough after all.

Despite only getting to play six games this season, Ohio State still earned a spot in the College Football Playoff on Sunday. They were named the No. 3 seed, and will play No. 2-seed Clemson on Jan. 1 in the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans. No. 1 seed Alabama will play No. 4 Notre Dame on Jan. 1 in the Rose Bowl, which has been moved to Arlington, Texas.

"The committee decided that Ohio State was in the field because they were undefeated, they beat two ranked teams at the time and won a conference championship.'' CFP chairman Gary Barta said Sunday. "In the end, there was not dissension in the room about naming Ohio State in that third spot. There's never been a season like 2020, with an extremely unique set of circumstances.''

Ohio State finished the regular season 6-0 after beating Northwestern 22-10 in the Big Ten Championship Game on Saturday in Indianapolis. They only got in the game after the league changed the rules for eligibility, waiving the rule that six games were required to get in.

The Buckeyes had three games canceled because of COVID-19, but only one of them (Illinois) was their own doing. Maryland and Michigan canceled their games with Ohio State because of their own issues.

"The theme you keep hearing all year is overcoming adversity. We've done that, too,'' Ohio State coach Ryan Day said. "In the offseason, before we went on quarantine, that loss (to Clemson) was fresh on our minds. And when we fought to have a season, it was with having a chance to win a national championship in mind. We'll have to play our best game to beat Clemson.

''We've got to do a great job of preparation every day. The margin for error is tiny when you play a team like Clemson.''

The Big Ten also announced that their COVID-19 protocols for sitting out after a positive test has been changed from 21 days to 17, which should help Ohio State get a few players back for the semifinals.

That's also good news for Indiana and other teams who will be playing in bowl games.

"For a lot of those guys, it's 10 days and then the cardiac workout, which is what they're working on,'' Day said. "A good amount of guys can be back (by the Sugar Bowl) and some others would be close.''

Trey Sermon ran for 331 yards and scored two second-half touchdown in the win over Northwestern, a record day for an Ohio State running back.

"I'm aware of my ability and I know I'm more than capable of playing my game, which is making guys miss and playing at the second level," the Big Ten championship game MVP said. "When I'm in the zone, I feel like the game just really slows down and I can see everything develop, make the right reads and make the right cuts."

With Ohio State struggling and down 10-6 at halftime, it had a familiar feel to Day.

"This game was a microcosm of what this whole season has been," Day said. "These guys, they've been gritty, they're tough. They've been through so much and they just don't flinch."

"This is a special group and they've overcome a lot. This has the opportunity to be one of the best stories in college football, with all that's gone on this year.''

The other Big Ten bowl assignments will be announced later on Sunday.

Penn State and Minnesota announced Sunday that they would bypass bowl games this year. Minnesota has dealt with COVID issues all season.

It's something of a surprise that Penn State said no. The Nittany Lions have won four games in a row and have a 4-5 record. To not finish with a losing record would have been a worthwhile goal.

The final playoff spot went to Notre Dame, over Texas A&M, which had won eight straight SEC games and had only one loss, to No. 1 Alabama. Notre Dame was undefeated until losing to Clemson on Saturday night in the ACC Championship Game.

College Football Playoff Schedule 2020-21

Rose Bowl, College Football Playoff Semifinal: No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 4 Notre Dame, 4 p.m. ET on Jan. 1, 2021 in Arlington, Texas. (TV: ESPN)

No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 4 Notre Dame, 4 p.m. ET on Jan. 1, 2021 in Arlington, Texas. (TV: ESPN) Sugar Bowl, College Football Playoff Semifinal: No. 2 Clemson vs. No. 3 Ohio State, 8 p.m. ET on Jan. 1, 2021 in New Orleans, La. (TV: ESPN)

No. 2 Clemson vs. No. 3 Ohio State, 8 p.m. ET on Jan. 1, 2021 in New Orleans, La. (TV: ESPN) National Championship Game: Semifinal winners, 8 p.m. ET on Monday, Jan. 11

Bowl Schedule 2020-21

Monday, Dec. 21

Myrtle Beach Bowl: Appalachian State (8-3) vs. North Texas (4-5), 2:30 p.m. ET in Conway, S.C. (TV: ESPN)

Tuesday, Dec. 22

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl: Tulane (6-5) vs. Nevada (6-2), 3:30 p.m. ET in Boise, Idaho. (TV: ESPN)

Tulane (6-5) vs. Nevada (6-2), 3:30 p.m. ET in Boise, Idaho. (TV: ESPN) Boca Raton Bowl: BYU (10-1) vs. Central Florida (6-3), 7 p.m. ET in Boca Raton, Fla. (TV: ESPN)

Wednesday, Dec. 23

New Orleans Bowl: Louisiana Tech (5-4) vs. Georgia Southern (7-5), 3 p..m ET in New Orleans, La. (TV: ESPN)

Louisiana Tech (5-4) vs. Georgia Southern (7-5), 3 p..m ET in New Orleans, La. (TV: ESPN) Montgomery Bowl: Memphis (7-3) vs. Florida Atlantic (5-3),7 p.m. ET in Montgomery, Ala. (TV: ESPN)

Thursday, Dec. 24

New Mexico Bowl: Hawaii (4-4) vs. Houston (3-4), 3:30 p..m ET in Frisco, Texas. (TV: ESPN)

Friday, Dec. 25