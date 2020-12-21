HomeBasketballFootballBaseballRecruitingOther Sports
Search

Point Spreads: Indiana Opens as 7.5-Point Favorite Against Ole Miss in Outback Bowl

Indiana has lost five straight bowl games, and the Hoosiers would love to end that streak this year against Ole Miss in the Outback Bowl. They're favored heading into the Jan. 2 game.
Author:
Publish date:

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana hasn't won a bowl game in 29 years, but the oddsmakers think that's finally going to change this season. Indiana has opened as a 7.5-point favorite over Ole Miss in the Jan. 2 Outback Bowl in Tampa, Fla.

The No. 7-ranked Hoosiers are 6-1 overall, with their only loss coming to No. 3-ranked Ohio State in late November. They have beaten three ranked teams this season for the first time since 1945 and ended long losing streaks to Penn State, Michigan and Wisconsin.

Ole Miss is 4-5 and is coached by Lane Kiffin, who is in his first year with the Rebels. They're prolific on offense, averaging 40.7 points per game.

Indiana has overachieved in all seven games this season, covering the point spread every week to go 7-0. They were the only team in the country to be perfect against the spread every week.

This is Indiana's second-straight New Year's bowl game in Florida. The Hoosiers lost 23-22 to Tennessee last year in the Gator Bowl. Indiana has lost five straight bowl games and hasn't won in the postseason since 1991.

There are five Big Ten teams playing in bowl games this year, and four of the five – Indiana, Iowa, Northwestern and Wisconsin – are favored to win. Ohio State, who is playing Clemson in the College Football Playoff, is the only Big Ten team who's not favored.

Here are the point spreads for all of the bowl games this holiday season, which actually start on Monday afternoon. All lines are courtesy of DraftKings.com

Myrtle Beach Bowl

  • Date: Monday, Dec. 21 at 2:30 p.m. ET
  • Teams: Appalachian State (8-3) vs. North Texas (4-5)
  • Location: Conway, S.C. 
  • TV: ESPN
  • Point Spread: Appalachian State favored by 21 points.

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl

  • Date: Tuesday, Dec. 22 at 3:30 p.m. ET
  • Teams: Tulane (6-5) vs. Nevada (6-2)
  • Location: Boise, Idaho. 
  • TV: ESPN
  • Point Spread: Tulane favored by 2.5 points

Boca Raton Bowl

  • Date: Tuesday, Dec. 22 at 7 p.m. ET
  • Teams: BYU (10-1) vs. Central Florida (6-3)
  • Location: Boca Raton, Fla.
  • TV: ESPN
  • Point Spread: BYU favored by 6.5 points

New Orleans Bowl

  • Date: Wednesday, Dec. 23 at 3 p.m. ET 
  • Teams: Louisiana Tech (5-4) vs. Georgia Southern (7-5)
  • Location: New Orleans, La. 
  • TV: ESPN
  • Point Spread: Georgia Southern favored by 6.5 points

Montgomery Bowl

  • Date: Wednesday, Dec. 23 at 7 p.m. ET
  • Teams: Memphis (7-3) vs. Florida Atlantic (5-3
  • Location: Montgomery, Ala.
  • TV: ESPN
  • Point Spread: Memphis favored by 9.5 points

New Mexico Bowl

  • Date: Thursday, Dec. 24 at 3:30 p.m. ET
  • Teams: Hawaii (4-4) vs. Houston (3-4
  • Location: Frisco, Texas
  • TV: ESPN
  • Point Spread: Houston favored by 12.5 points

Camellia Bowl

  • Date: Friday, Dec. 25 at 2:30 p.m. ET
  • Teams: Marshall (7-2) vs. Buffalo (5-1)
  • Location: Montgomery, Ala. 
  • TV: ESPN
  • Point Spread: Buffalo favored by 3.5 points

Gasparilla Bowl

  • Date: Saturday, Dec. 26 at Noon ET
  • Teams: South Carolina (2-8) vs. UAB (6-3)
  • Location: Tampa, Fla. 
  • TV: ABC
  • Point Spread: UAB favored by 3.5 points

FBC Mortgage Cure Bowl

  • Date: Saturday, Dec. 26 at Noon ET
  • Teams: Liberty (9-1) vs. Coastal Carolina (11-0)
  • Location: Orlando, Fla. 
  • TV: ESPN
  • Point Spread: Coastal Carolina favored by 6.5 points

Lending Tree Bowl

  • Date: Saturday, Dec. 26 at 3:30 p.m. ET
  • Teams: Western Kentucky (5-6) vs. Georgia State (5-4)
  • Location: Mobile, Ala.
  • TV: ESPN
  • Point Spread: Georgia State favored by 4.5 points

First Responder Bowl

  • Date: Saturday, Dec. 26 at 3:30 p.m. ET
  • Teams: Louisiana (9-1) vs. Texas-San Antonio (7-4)
  • Location: Dallas, Texas 
  • TV: ABC 
  • Point Spread: Louisiana favored by 13.5 points

Cheez-It Bowl

  • Date: Tuesday, Dec. 29 at 5:30 p.m. ET
  • Teams: Miami (8-2) vs. Oklahoma State (7-3)
  • Location: Orlando, Fla.
  • TV: ESPN
  • Point Spread: Oklahoma State favored by 1.5 points

Alamo Bowl

  • Date: Tuesday, Dec. 29 at 9 p.m. ET
  • Teams: Texas (6-3) vs. Colorado (4-1)
  • Location: San Antonio, Texas
  • TV: ESPN
  • Point Spread: Texas favored by 12.5 points

Duke's Mayo Bowl

  • Date: Wednesday, Dec. 30 at Noon ET
  • Teams: Wisconsin (3-3) vs. Wake Forest (4-4)
  • Location: Charlotte, N.C.
  • TV: ESPN
  • Point Spread: Wisconsin favored by 6.5 points

Music City Bowl

  • Date: Wednesday, Dec. 30 at 4 ET
  • Teams: Iowa (6-2) vs. Missouri (5-5)
  • Location: Nashville, Tenn. 
  • TV: ESPN
  • Point Spread: Iowa favored by 13.5 points

Cotton Bowl

  • Date: Wednesday, Dec. 30 at 8 ET
  • Teams: Florida (8-3) vs. Oklahoma (7-2)
  • Location: Arlington, Texas
  • TV: ESPN
  • Point Spread: Florida favored by 4.5 points

Armed Forces Bowl

  • Date: Thursday, Dec. 31 at Noon ET
  • Teams: Tulsa (6-2) vs. Mississippi State (3-7)
  • Location: Fort Worth, Texas. 
  • TV: ESPN
  • Point Spread: Tulsa favored by 1.5 points

Arizona Bowl

  • Date: Thursday, Dec. 31 at 2 p.m. ET
  • Teams: Ball State (6-1) vs. San Jose State (6-0)
  • Location: Tucson, Ariz. 
  • TV: CBS
  • Point Spread: San Jose State favored by 8.5 points

Liberty Bowl

  • Date: Thursday, Dec. 31 at 4 p.m. ET 
  • Teams: West Virginia (5-4) vs. Tennessee (3-7)
  • Location: Memphis, Tenn.
  • TV: ESPN 
  • Point Spread: West Virginia favored by 3.5 points.

Texas Bowl

  • Date: Thursday, Dec. 31 at 8 p.m. ET
  • Teams: Arkansas (3-7) vs. TCU (6-4)
  • Location: Houston, Texas. 
  • TV: ESPN
  • Point Spread: TCU favored by 4.5 points

Peach Bowl

  • Date: Friday, Jan. 1 at Noon ET
  • Teams: Cincinnati (8-0) vs. Georgia (7-2)
  • Location: Atlanta, Ga.
  • TV: ESPN
  • Point Spread: Georgia favored by 6.5 points

Citrus Bowl

  • Date: Friday, Jan. 1 at 1 p.m. ET
  • Teams: Auburn (6-4) vs. Northwestern (6-2)
  • Location: Orlando, Fla. 
  • TV: ABC
  • Point Spread: Northwestern favored by 3.5 points

Rose Bowl (CFP Semifinal)

  • Date: Friday, Jan. 1 at 4 p.m. ET
  • What: College Football Playoff Semifinal
  • Teams: No. 1 Alabama (11-0) vs. No. 4 Notre Dame (10-1)
  • Location: Arlington, Texas. 
  • TV: ESPN
  • Point Spread: Alabama favored by 19.5 points

Sugar Bowl (CFP Semifinal)

  • Date: Friday, Jan. 1 at 8 p.m. ET
  • What: College Football Playoff Semifinal
  • Teams: No. 2 Clemson (10-1) vs. No. 3 Ohio State (6-0)
  • Location: New Orleans, La. 
  • TV: ESPN
  • Point Spread: Clemson favored by 7.5 points

Gator Bowl

  • Date: Saturday, Jan. 2 at Noon ET
  • Teams: Kentucky (4-6) vs. N.C. State (8-3)
  • Location: Jacksonville, Fla. 
  • TV: ESPN
  • Point Spread: Kentucky favored by 3.5 points

Outback Bowl

  • Date: Saturday, Jan. 2 at 12:30 p.m. ET
  • Teams: Indiana (6-1) vs. Ole Miss (4-5)
  • Location: Tampa, Fla.
  • TV: ABC
  • Point Spread: Indiana favored by 7.5 points

Fiesta Bowl

  • Date: Saturday, Jan. 2 at 4 p.m. ET
  • Teams: Iowa State (8-2) vs. Oregon (4-2)
  • Location: Glendale, Ariz.
  • TV: ESPN
  • Point Spread: Iowa State favored by 5.5 points

Orange Bowl

  • Date: Saturday, Jan. 2 at 8 p.m. ET
  • Teams: Texas A&M (8-1) vs. North Carolina (8-3)
  • Location: Miami Gardens, Fla. 
  • TV: ESPN
  • Point Spread: Texas A&M favored by 5.5 points

IndianaStevieScottRutgers2020
Football

Point Spreads: Indiana Opens as 7.5-Point Favorite Against Ole Miss in Outback Bowl

USATSI_13855964
Recruiting

Commitment Day: What Are the Odds on Indiana Landing Aminu Mohammed?

OhioStateCelebrateBigTen
Football

Big Ten Daily (Dec. 20): Ohio State Make College Football Playoff, Gets Clemson in Semifinal

EptmhQnXMAgwnB6
Other Sports

No. 15 Indiana Gets Back on Winning Track in Big Ten Opener

IndianaTomAllenMichigan3
Football

My Two Cents: Indiana Can Play This Disrespect Card Perfectly Now

USATSI_15171456
Football

Indiana Football to Play Ole Miss in 2021 Outback Bowl

IndianaMicahMcFaddenTennessee
Football

Indiana Football Bowl Game History

IndianaArchieMillerArmaanFranklin
Basketball

My Two Cents: Tough Schedule Accelerates Learning Curve for Indiana

IndianaTrayceJacksonDavisButler
Basketball

Indiana Uses Big Second-Half Run to Pull Away From Butler in Crossroads Classic