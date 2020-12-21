Point Spreads: Indiana Opens as 7.5-Point Favorite Against Ole Miss in Outback Bowl

Indiana has lost five straight bowl games, and the Hoosiers would love to end that streak this year against Ole Miss in the Outback Bowl. They're favored heading into the Jan. 2 game.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana hasn't won a bowl game in 29 years, but the oddsmakers think that's finally going to change this season. Indiana has opened as a 7.5-point favorite over Ole Miss in the Jan. 2 Outback Bowl in Tampa, Fla.

The No. 7-ranked Hoosiers are 6-1 overall, with their only loss coming to No. 3-ranked Ohio State in late November. They have beaten three ranked teams this season for the first time since 1945 and ended long losing streaks to Penn State, Michigan and Wisconsin.

Ole Miss is 4-5 and is coached by Lane Kiffin, who is in his first year with the Rebels. They're prolific on offense, averaging 40.7 points per game.

Indiana has overachieved in all seven games this season, covering the point spread every week to go 7-0. They were the only team in the country to be perfect against the spread every week.

This is Indiana's second-straight New Year's bowl game in Florida. The Hoosiers lost 23-22 to Tennessee last year in the Gator Bowl. Indiana has lost five straight bowl games and hasn't won in the postseason since 1991.

There are five Big Ten teams playing in bowl games this year, and four of the five – Indiana, Iowa, Northwestern and Wisconsin – are favored to win. Ohio State, who is playing Clemson in the College Football Playoff, is the only Big Ten team who's not favored.

Here are the point spreads for all of the bowl games this holiday season, which actually start on Monday afternoon. All lines are courtesy of DraftKings.com

Myrtle Beach Bowl

Date: Monday, Dec. 21 at 2:30 p.m. ET

Monday, Dec. 21 at 2:30 p.m. ET Teams: Appalachian State (8-3) vs. North Texas (4-5)

Appalachian State (8-3) vs. North Texas (4-5) Location: Conway, S.C.

Conway, S.C. TV: ESPN

ESPN Point Spread: Appalachian State favored by 21 points.

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl

Date: Tuesday, Dec. 22 at 3:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday, Dec. 22 at 3:30 p.m. ET Teams: Tulane (6-5) vs. Nevada (6-2)

Tulane (6-5) vs. Nevada (6-2) Location: Boise, Idaho.

Boise, Idaho. TV: ESPN

ESPN Point Spread: Tulane favored by 2.5 points

Boca Raton Bowl

Date: Tuesday, Dec. 22 at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, Dec. 22 at 7 p.m. ET Teams: BYU (10-1) vs. Central Florida (6-3)

BYU (10-1) vs. Central Florida (6-3) Location: Boca Raton, Fla.

Boca Raton, Fla. TV: ESPN

ESPN Point Spread: BYU favored by 6.5 points

New Orleans Bowl

Date: Wednesday, Dec. 23 at 3 p.m. ET

Wednesday, Dec. 23 at 3 p.m. ET Teams: Louisiana Tech (5-4) vs. Georgia Southern (7-5)

Louisiana Tech (5-4) vs. Georgia Southern (7-5) Location: New Orleans, La.

New Orleans, La. TV: ESPN

ESPN Point Spread: Georgia Southern favored by 6.5 points

Montgomery Bowl

Date: Wednesday, Dec. 23 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, Dec. 23 at 7 p.m. ET Teams: Memphis (7-3) vs. Florida Atlantic (5-3

Memphis (7-3) vs. Florida Atlantic (5-3 Location: Montgomery, Ala.

Montgomery, Ala. TV: ESPN

ESPN Point Spread: Memphis favored by 9.5 points

New Mexico Bowl

Date: Thursday, Dec. 24 at 3:30 p.m. ET

Thursday, Dec. 24 at 3:30 p.m. ET Teams: Hawaii (4-4) vs. Houston (3-4

Hawaii (4-4) vs. Houston (3-4 Location: Frisco, Texas

Frisco, Texas TV: ESPN

ESPN Point Spread: Houston favored by 12.5 points

Camellia Bowl

Date: Friday, Dec. 25 at 2:30 p.m. ET

Friday, Dec. 25 at 2:30 p.m. ET Teams: Marshall (7-2) vs. Buffalo (5-1)

Marshall (7-2) vs. Buffalo (5-1) Location: Montgomery, Ala.

Montgomery, Ala. TV: ESPN

ESPN Point Spread: Buffalo favored by 3.5 points

Gasparilla Bowl

Date: Saturday, Dec. 26 at Noon ET

Saturday, Dec. 26 at Noon ET Teams: South Carolina (2-8) vs. UAB (6-3)

South Carolina (2-8) vs. UAB (6-3) Location: Tampa, Fla.

Tampa, Fla. TV: ABC

ABC Point Spread: UAB favored by 3.5 points

FBC Mortgage Cure Bowl

Date: Saturday, Dec. 26 at Noon ET

Saturday, Dec. 26 at Noon ET Teams: Liberty (9-1) vs. Coastal Carolina (11-0)

Liberty (9-1) vs. Coastal Carolina (11-0) Location: Orlando, Fla.

Orlando, Fla. TV: ESPN

ESPN Point Spread: Coastal Carolina favored by 6.5 points

Lending Tree Bowl

Date: Saturday, Dec. 26 at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, Dec. 26 at 3:30 p.m. ET Teams: Western Kentucky (5-6) vs. Georgia State (5-4)

Western Kentucky (5-6) vs. Georgia State (5-4) Location: Mobile, Ala.

Mobile, Ala. TV: ESPN

ESPN Point Spread: Georgia State favored by 4.5 points

First Responder Bowl

Date: Saturday, Dec. 26 at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, Dec. 26 at 3:30 p.m. ET Teams: Louisiana (9-1) vs. Texas-San Antonio (7-4)

Louisiana (9-1) vs. Texas-San Antonio (7-4) Location: Dallas, Texas

Dallas, Texas TV: ABC

ABC Point Spread: Louisiana favored by 13.5 points

Cheez-It Bowl

Date: Tuesday, Dec. 29 at 5:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday, Dec. 29 at 5:30 p.m. ET Teams: Miami (8-2) vs. Oklahoma State (7-3)

Miami (8-2) vs. Oklahoma State (7-3) Location: Orlando, Fla.

Orlando, Fla. TV: ESPN

ESPN Point Spread: Oklahoma State favored by 1.5 points

Alamo Bowl

Date: Tuesday, Dec. 29 at 9 p.m. ET

Tuesday, Dec. 29 at 9 p.m. ET Teams: Texas (6-3) vs. Colorado (4-1)

Texas (6-3) vs. Colorado (4-1) Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas TV: ESPN

ESPN Point Spread: Texas favored by 12.5 points

Duke's Mayo Bowl

Date: Wednesday, Dec. 30 at Noon ET

Wednesday, Dec. 30 at Noon ET Teams: Wisconsin (3-3) vs. Wake Forest (4-4)

Wisconsin (3-3) vs. Wake Forest (4-4) Location: Charlotte, N.C.

Charlotte, N.C. TV: ESPN

ESPN Point Spread: Wisconsin favored by 6.5 points

Music City Bowl

Date: Wednesday, Dec. 30 at 4 ET

Wednesday, Dec. 30 at 4 ET Teams: Iowa (6-2) vs. Missouri (5-5)

Iowa (6-2) vs. Missouri (5-5) Location: Nashville, Tenn.

Nashville, Tenn. TV: ESPN

ESPN Point Spread: Iowa favored by 13.5 points

Cotton Bowl

Date: Wednesday, Dec. 30 at 8 ET

Wednesday, Dec. 30 at 8 ET Teams: Florida (8-3) vs. Oklahoma (7-2)

Florida (8-3) vs. Oklahoma (7-2) Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas TV: ESPN

ESPN Point Spread: Florida favored by 4.5 points

Armed Forces Bowl

Date: Thursday, Dec. 31 at Noon ET

Thursday, Dec. 31 at Noon ET Teams: Tulsa (6-2) vs. Mississippi State (3-7)

Tulsa (6-2) vs. Mississippi State (3-7) Location: Fort Worth, Texas.

Fort Worth, Texas. TV: ESPN

ESPN Point Spread: Tulsa favored by 1.5 points

Arizona Bowl

Date: Thursday, Dec. 31 at 2 p.m. ET

Thursday, Dec. 31 at 2 p.m. ET Teams: Ball State (6-1) vs. San Jose State (6-0)

Ball State (6-1) vs. San Jose State (6-0) Location: Tucson, Ariz.

Tucson, Ariz. TV: CBS

CBS Point Spread: San Jose State favored by 8.5 points

Liberty Bowl

Date: Thursday, Dec. 31 at 4 p.m. ET

Thursday, Dec. 31 at 4 p.m. ET Teams: West Virginia (5-4) vs. Tennessee (3-7)

West Virginia (5-4) vs. Tennessee (3-7) Location: Memphis, Tenn.

Memphis, Tenn. TV: ESPN

ESPN Point Spread: West Virginia favored by 3.5 points.

Texas Bowl

Date: Thursday, Dec. 31 at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday, Dec. 31 at 8 p.m. ET Teams: Arkansas (3-7) vs. TCU (6-4)

Arkansas (3-7) vs. TCU (6-4) Location: Houston, Texas.

Houston, Texas. TV: ESPN

ESPN Point Spread: TCU favored by 4.5 points

Peach Bowl

Date: Friday, Jan. 1 at Noon ET

Friday, Jan. 1 at Noon ET Teams: Cincinnati (8-0) vs. Georgia (7-2)

Cincinnati (8-0) vs. Georgia (7-2) Location: Atlanta, Ga.

Atlanta, Ga. TV: ESPN

ESPN Point Spread: Georgia favored by 6.5 points

Citrus Bowl

Date: Friday, Jan. 1 at 1 p.m. ET

Friday, Jan. 1 at 1 p.m. ET Teams: Auburn (6-4) vs. Northwestern (6-2)

Auburn (6-4) vs. Northwestern (6-2) Location: Orlando, Fla.

Orlando, Fla. TV: ABC

ABC Point Spread: Northwestern favored by 3.5 points

Rose Bowl (CFP Semifinal)

Date: Friday, Jan. 1 at 4 p.m. ET

Friday, Jan. 1 at 4 p.m. ET What: College Football Playoff Semifinal

College Football Playoff Semifinal Teams: No. 1 Alabama (11-0) vs. No. 4 Notre Dame (10-1)

No. 1 Alabama (11-0) vs. No. 4 Notre Dame (10-1) Location: Arlington, Texas.

Arlington, Texas. TV: ESPN

ESPN Point Spread: Alabama favored by 19.5 points

Sugar Bowl (CFP Semifinal)

Date: Friday, Jan. 1 at 8 p.m. ET

Friday, Jan. 1 at 8 p.m. ET What: College Football Playoff Semifinal

College Football Playoff Semifinal Teams: No. 2 Clemson (10-1) vs. No. 3 Ohio State (6-0)

No. 2 Clemson (10-1) vs. No. 3 Ohio State (6-0) Location: New Orleans, La.

New Orleans, La. TV: ESPN

ESPN Point Spread: Clemson favored by 7.5 points

Gator Bowl

Date: Saturday, Jan. 2 at Noon ET

Saturday, Jan. 2 at Noon ET Teams: Kentucky (4-6) vs. N.C. State (8-3)

Kentucky (4-6) vs. N.C. State (8-3) Location: Jacksonville, Fla.

Jacksonville, Fla. TV: ESPN

ESPN Point Spread: Kentucky favored by 3.5 points

Outback Bowl

Date: Saturday, Jan. 2 at 12:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, Jan. 2 at 12:30 p.m. ET Teams: Indiana (6-1) vs. Ole Miss (4-5)

Indiana (6-1) vs. Ole Miss (4-5) Location: Tampa, Fla.

Tampa, Fla. TV: ABC

ABC Point Spread: Indiana favored by 7.5 points

Fiesta Bowl

Date: Saturday, Jan. 2 at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday, Jan. 2 at 4 p.m. ET Teams: Iowa State (8-2) vs. Oregon (4-2)

Iowa State (8-2) vs. Oregon (4-2) Location: Glendale, Ariz.

Glendale, Ariz. TV: ESPN

ESPN Point Spread: Iowa State favored by 5.5 points

Orange Bowl