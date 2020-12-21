Point Spreads: Indiana Opens as 7.5-Point Favorite Against Ole Miss in Outback Bowl
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana hasn't won a bowl game in 29 years, but the oddsmakers think that's finally going to change this season. Indiana has opened as a 7.5-point favorite over Ole Miss in the Jan. 2 Outback Bowl in Tampa, Fla.
The No. 7-ranked Hoosiers are 6-1 overall, with their only loss coming to No. 3-ranked Ohio State in late November. They have beaten three ranked teams this season for the first time since 1945 and ended long losing streaks to Penn State, Michigan and Wisconsin.
Ole Miss is 4-5 and is coached by Lane Kiffin, who is in his first year with the Rebels. They're prolific on offense, averaging 40.7 points per game.
Indiana has overachieved in all seven games this season, covering the point spread every week to go 7-0. They were the only team in the country to be perfect against the spread every week.
This is Indiana's second-straight New Year's bowl game in Florida. The Hoosiers lost 23-22 to Tennessee last year in the Gator Bowl. Indiana has lost five straight bowl games and hasn't won in the postseason since 1991.
There are five Big Ten teams playing in bowl games this year, and four of the five – Indiana, Iowa, Northwestern and Wisconsin – are favored to win. Ohio State, who is playing Clemson in the College Football Playoff, is the only Big Ten team who's not favored.
Here are the point spreads for all of the bowl games this holiday season, which actually start on Monday afternoon. All lines are courtesy of DraftKings.com
Myrtle Beach Bowl
- Date: Monday, Dec. 21 at 2:30 p.m. ET
- Teams: Appalachian State (8-3) vs. North Texas (4-5)
- Location: Conway, S.C.
- TV: ESPN
- Point Spread: Appalachian State favored by 21 points.
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl
- Date: Tuesday, Dec. 22 at 3:30 p.m. ET
- Teams: Tulane (6-5) vs. Nevada (6-2)
- Location: Boise, Idaho.
- TV: ESPN
- Point Spread: Tulane favored by 2.5 points
Boca Raton Bowl
- Date: Tuesday, Dec. 22 at 7 p.m. ET
- Teams: BYU (10-1) vs. Central Florida (6-3)
- Location: Boca Raton, Fla.
- TV: ESPN
- Point Spread: BYU favored by 6.5 points
New Orleans Bowl
- Date: Wednesday, Dec. 23 at 3 p.m. ET
- Teams: Louisiana Tech (5-4) vs. Georgia Southern (7-5)
- Location: New Orleans, La.
- TV: ESPN
- Point Spread: Georgia Southern favored by 6.5 points
Montgomery Bowl
- Date: Wednesday, Dec. 23 at 7 p.m. ET
- Teams: Memphis (7-3) vs. Florida Atlantic (5-3
- Location: Montgomery, Ala.
- TV: ESPN
- Point Spread: Memphis favored by 9.5 points
New Mexico Bowl
- Date: Thursday, Dec. 24 at 3:30 p.m. ET
- Teams: Hawaii (4-4) vs. Houston (3-4
- Location: Frisco, Texas
- TV: ESPN
- Point Spread: Houston favored by 12.5 points
Camellia Bowl
- Date: Friday, Dec. 25 at 2:30 p.m. ET
- Teams: Marshall (7-2) vs. Buffalo (5-1)
- Location: Montgomery, Ala.
- TV: ESPN
- Point Spread: Buffalo favored by 3.5 points
Gasparilla Bowl
- Date: Saturday, Dec. 26 at Noon ET
- Teams: South Carolina (2-8) vs. UAB (6-3)
- Location: Tampa, Fla.
- TV: ABC
- Point Spread: UAB favored by 3.5 points
FBC Mortgage Cure Bowl
- Date: Saturday, Dec. 26 at Noon ET
- Teams: Liberty (9-1) vs. Coastal Carolina (11-0)
- Location: Orlando, Fla.
- TV: ESPN
- Point Spread: Coastal Carolina favored by 6.5 points
Lending Tree Bowl
- Date: Saturday, Dec. 26 at 3:30 p.m. ET
- Teams: Western Kentucky (5-6) vs. Georgia State (5-4)
- Location: Mobile, Ala.
- TV: ESPN
- Point Spread: Georgia State favored by 4.5 points
First Responder Bowl
- Date: Saturday, Dec. 26 at 3:30 p.m. ET
- Teams: Louisiana (9-1) vs. Texas-San Antonio (7-4)
- Location: Dallas, Texas
- TV: ABC
- Point Spread: Louisiana favored by 13.5 points
Cheez-It Bowl
- Date: Tuesday, Dec. 29 at 5:30 p.m. ET
- Teams: Miami (8-2) vs. Oklahoma State (7-3)
- Location: Orlando, Fla.
- TV: ESPN
- Point Spread: Oklahoma State favored by 1.5 points
Alamo Bowl
- Date: Tuesday, Dec. 29 at 9 p.m. ET
- Teams: Texas (6-3) vs. Colorado (4-1)
- Location: San Antonio, Texas
- TV: ESPN
- Point Spread: Texas favored by 12.5 points
Duke's Mayo Bowl
- Date: Wednesday, Dec. 30 at Noon ET
- Teams: Wisconsin (3-3) vs. Wake Forest (4-4)
- Location: Charlotte, N.C.
- TV: ESPN
- Point Spread: Wisconsin favored by 6.5 points
Music City Bowl
- Date: Wednesday, Dec. 30 at 4 ET
- Teams: Iowa (6-2) vs. Missouri (5-5)
- Location: Nashville, Tenn.
- TV: ESPN
- Point Spread: Iowa favored by 13.5 points
Cotton Bowl
- Date: Wednesday, Dec. 30 at 8 ET
- Teams: Florida (8-3) vs. Oklahoma (7-2)
- Location: Arlington, Texas
- TV: ESPN
- Point Spread: Florida favored by 4.5 points
Armed Forces Bowl
- Date: Thursday, Dec. 31 at Noon ET
- Teams: Tulsa (6-2) vs. Mississippi State (3-7)
- Location: Fort Worth, Texas.
- TV: ESPN
- Point Spread: Tulsa favored by 1.5 points
Arizona Bowl
- Date: Thursday, Dec. 31 at 2 p.m. ET
- Teams: Ball State (6-1) vs. San Jose State (6-0)
- Location: Tucson, Ariz.
- TV: CBS
- Point Spread: San Jose State favored by 8.5 points
Liberty Bowl
- Date: Thursday, Dec. 31 at 4 p.m. ET
- Teams: West Virginia (5-4) vs. Tennessee (3-7)
- Location: Memphis, Tenn.
- TV: ESPN
- Point Spread: West Virginia favored by 3.5 points.
Texas Bowl
- Date: Thursday, Dec. 31 at 8 p.m. ET
- Teams: Arkansas (3-7) vs. TCU (6-4)
- Location: Houston, Texas.
- TV: ESPN
- Point Spread: TCU favored by 4.5 points
Peach Bowl
- Date: Friday, Jan. 1 at Noon ET
- Teams: Cincinnati (8-0) vs. Georgia (7-2)
- Location: Atlanta, Ga.
- TV: ESPN
- Point Spread: Georgia favored by 6.5 points
Citrus Bowl
- Date: Friday, Jan. 1 at 1 p.m. ET
- Teams: Auburn (6-4) vs. Northwestern (6-2)
- Location: Orlando, Fla.
- TV: ABC
- Point Spread: Northwestern favored by 3.5 points
Rose Bowl (CFP Semifinal)
- Date: Friday, Jan. 1 at 4 p.m. ET
- What: College Football Playoff Semifinal
- Teams: No. 1 Alabama (11-0) vs. No. 4 Notre Dame (10-1)
- Location: Arlington, Texas.
- TV: ESPN
- Point Spread: Alabama favored by 19.5 points
Sugar Bowl (CFP Semifinal)
- Date: Friday, Jan. 1 at 8 p.m. ET
- What: College Football Playoff Semifinal
- Teams: No. 2 Clemson (10-1) vs. No. 3 Ohio State (6-0)
- Location: New Orleans, La.
- TV: ESPN
- Point Spread: Clemson favored by 7.5 points
Gator Bowl
- Date: Saturday, Jan. 2 at Noon ET
- Teams: Kentucky (4-6) vs. N.C. State (8-3)
- Location: Jacksonville, Fla.
- TV: ESPN
- Point Spread: Kentucky favored by 3.5 points
Outback Bowl
- Date: Saturday, Jan. 2 at 12:30 p.m. ET
- Teams: Indiana (6-1) vs. Ole Miss (4-5)
- Location: Tampa, Fla.
- TV: ABC
- Point Spread: Indiana favored by 7.5 points
Fiesta Bowl
- Date: Saturday, Jan. 2 at 4 p.m. ET
- Teams: Iowa State (8-2) vs. Oregon (4-2)
- Location: Glendale, Ariz.
- TV: ESPN
- Point Spread: Iowa State favored by 5.5 points
Orange Bowl
- Date: Saturday, Jan. 2 at 8 p.m. ET
- Teams: Texas A&M (8-1) vs. North Carolina (8-3)
- Location: Miami Gardens, Fla.
- TV: ESPN
- Point Spread: Texas A&M favored by 5.5 points