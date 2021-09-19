Big Ten: Penn State Moves Up 4 Spots to No. 6 in AP Poll After Big Win over Auburn

The Big Ten has two teams in the top-6 of the Associated Press top-25 poll after Penn State's impressive win over Auburn, and there are now six league teams ranked after Michigan State joins the rankings for the first time this season after upsetting Miami.

There was plenty of movement with Big Ten teams in the national polls on Sunday, with the most notable jump being made by Penn State. The Nittany Lions went from No. 10 to No. 6 in the Associated Press poll after an impressive 28-20 win over former No. 22 Auburn in State College, Pa.

There are now two league teams in the top-6 nationally. Iowa remained at No. 5 after beating Kent State 30-7. There are six Big Ten teams in the top-25 now, the most all season.

Elsewhere around the league, Ohio State dropped a spot to No. 10 after struggling for much of the day against lowly Tulsa before pulling away late to win 41-20.

Wisconsin had the week off and remained at No. 18. The Badgers have a big game with No. 12 Notre Dame this week at Soldier Field in Chicago.

Michigan moved up nine spots to No. 19 after an impressive 63-10 blowout win over Northern Illinois, and in-state rival Michigan State joined the AP poll at No, 20 after a huge road win against Miami, who was ranked No. 24 last week.

Maryland was the only other Big Ten team to receive votes, and they are 30th in total votes. Indiana, which was No. 17 in the preseason poll and had been receiving votes last week, did not receive any votes. It was the first time since Week 10 of the 2019 season that Indiana didn't get any votes.

Fresno State, which is coached by former Indiana offensive coordinator Kalen DeBoer, moved into the rankings for the first time this season. The Bulldogs are 3-1, with their only loss to No. 3 Oregon. They are No. 23 in the AP poll, and No. 24 in the Coaches Poll.

There were some subtle differences in the Coaches Poll. Iowa moved up a spot to No. 6, Penn State moved up four spots to No. 8, Ohio State dropped a slot to No. 12, Wisconsin moved up two spots to No. 15, Michigan moved up six spots to No. 19 and Michigan State was ranked for the first time in the Coaches Poll, checking in at No. 21.

Here is the complete Associated Press poll for Sunday, Sept. 19. The Big Ten teams are in bold:

Alabama (3-0) – Last week: 1 Georgia (3-0) – Last week: 2 Oregon (3-0) – Last week: 4 Oklahoma (3-0) – Last week: 3 Iowa (3-0) – Last week: 5 Penn State (3-0) – Last week: 10 Texas A&M (3-0) – Last week: 7 Cincinnati (3-0) – Last week: 8 Clemson (2-1) – Last week: 6 Ohio State (2-1) – Last week: 9 Florida (2-1) – Last week: 11 Notre Dame (3-0) – Last week: 12 Ole Miss (3-0) – Last week: 17 Iowa State (2-1) – Last week: 14 BYU (3-0) – Last week: 23 Arkansas (3-0)– Last week: 20 Coastal Carolina (3-0) – Last week: 16 Wisconsin (1-1)– Last week: 18 Michigan (3-0)– Last week: 25 Michigan State (3-0)– Last week: NR North Carolina (2-1) – Last week: 24 Fresno State (3-1) – Last week: NR Auburn (2-1) – Last week: 22 UCLA (2-1) – Last week: 13 Kansas State (3-0)– Last week: NR

Others receiving votes: TCU 91, Liberty 56, Virginia Tech 52, Oklahoma State 51, Maryland 29, Arizona State 24, Texas 22, USC 16, San Diego State 16, West Virginia 14, LSU 14, Kentucky 12, Boston College 9, Wake Forest 7, Texas Tech 5, Memphis 3, Stanford 3, Wyoming 1, Louisville 1

Dropped from rankings: Virginia Tech 15, Arizona State 19, Miami 24