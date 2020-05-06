Former Hoosier Nate Sudfeld Still Key Piece in Eagles' QB Room

The Philadelphia Eagles made one of the most surprising picks in the NFL Draft a few weeks ago when they took Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts in the second round.

It caught everyone off guard because the Eagles already have Carson Wentz at quarterback, and they've made invested in him to the tune of a four-year $128-million contract.

It caught former Indiana quarterback Nate Sudfeld off guard, too. He signed with the Eagles in March, and expected to be Wentz's backup. They've both been in the league for four years and have become great friends. Sudfeld has been around Wentz for an extended period and their relationship stretches far beyond football.

“Nate and I stay in touch all the time," Wentz said this week. "It’s more than just football. He’s one of my best friends. He’s a great guy.”

While most experts assumed on draft night that Hurts will be Wentz’s backup, Sudfeld may have a leg up early due to the COVID-19 pandemic turning this into a virtual offseason, one in which Hurts will not have any on-field OTAs or minicamp to ease into the program.

Sudfeld, on the other hand, already knows and understands Eagles coach Doug Pederson’s offense.

“He’s confident in himself,” said Wentz. “He’s excited that whenever we can get back on the grass, he’ll prove himself again. He’s always kind of had that mentality with being a 2 or a 3 everywhere he’s been, that he’s got something to prove every time he’s on the field, and he’s excited to prove it.”

There's usually been a veteran in the Eagles' quarterback room, but now the young guys will go it alone. Pederson isn't concern, because he loves what Sudfeld brings to the team. He's proven his worth the past few years, and Pederson likes him.

Wentz does, too.

“Some (backups) bring a ton of experience from different playbooks,” said Wentz when discussing the projected 2020 setup. “Some can bring ideas that they had in college and different ways they were able to manufacture big plays in college. I think we’re all bringing something unique no matter our ages. So I’m excited to work with (Hurts, Sudfeld, and Kyle Lauletta).”

Sudfeld had a great career at Indiana. He played for the Hoosiers from 2012 to 2015, and passed for 7,879 yards and 61 touchdowns during his time in Bloomington.

He was drafted in the sixth round in the 2015 NFL Draft by the Washington Redskins, and stayed with them for a year. He signed with the Eagles in 2017, and been on their roster ever since. He broke his left wrist in the first preseason game a year ago, and missed the rest of the season.