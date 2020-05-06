HoosiersNow
Top Stories
Baseball
Football
Basketball

Former Hoosier Nate Sudfeld Still Key Piece in Eagles' QB Room

Tom Brew

The Philadelphia Eagles made one of the most surprising picks in the NFL Draft a few weeks ago when they took Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts in the second round.

It caught everyone off guard because the Eagles already have Carson Wentz at quarterback, and they've made invested in him to the tune of a four-year $128-million contract.

It caught former Indiana quarterback Nate Sudfeld off guard, too. He signed with the Eagles in March, and expected to be Wentz's backup. They've both been in the league for four years and have become great friends. Sudfeld has been around Wentz for an extended period and their relationship stretches far beyond football.

“Nate and I stay in touch all the time," Wentz said this week. "It’s more than just football. He’s one of my best friends. He’s a great guy.”

While most experts assumed on draft night that Hurts will be Wentz’s backup, Sudfeld may have a leg up early due to the COVID-19 pandemic turning this into a virtual offseason, one in which Hurts will not have any on-field OTAs or minicamp to ease into the program.

Sudfeld, on the other hand, already knows and understands Eagles coach Doug Pederson’s offense.

“He’s confident in himself,” said Wentz. “He’s excited that whenever we can get back on the grass, he’ll prove himself again. He’s always kind of had that mentality with being a 2 or a 3 everywhere he’s been, that he’s got something to prove every time he’s on the field, and he’s excited to prove it.”

There's usually been a veteran in the Eagles' quarterback room, but now the young guys will go it alone. Pederson isn't concern, because he loves what Sudfeld brings to the team. He's proven his worth the past few years, and Pederson likes him.

Wentz does, too.

“Some (backups) bring a ton of experience from different playbooks,” said Wentz when discussing the projected 2020 setup. “Some can bring ideas that they had in college and different ways they were able to manufacture big plays in college. I think we’re all bringing something unique no matter our ages. So I’m excited to work with (Hurts, Sudfeld, and Kyle Lauletta).”

Sudfeld had a great career at Indiana. He played for the Hoosiers from 2012 to 2015, and passed for 7,879 yards and 61 touchdowns during his time in Bloomington.

He was drafted in the sixth round in the 2015 NFL Draft by the Washington Redskins, and stayed with them for a year. He signed with the Eagles in 2017, and been on their roster ever since. He broke his left wrist in the first preseason game a year ago, and missed the rest of the season. 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Jovan Swann Comes Home, and He's Thrilled About Finishing Career at Indiana

Four years later, Jovan Swann got to pick his college once again, and this time the Stanford grad transfer picked Indiana.

Tom Brew

Indiana's Devonte Green Signs with Roc Nation, Ready to Prep for NBA Draft

Devonte Green, the senior guard who was Indiana's best three-point shooter this season, has signed with an agent and has begun preparations for the NBA Draft.

Tom Brew

Loyola Makes Damezi Anderson's Transfer Official

Damezi Anderson played two seasons at Indiana before announcing his intentions to transfer. He found a home quickly in Chicago at Loyola, a Final Four participant in 2018.

Tom Brew

Indiana Takeover on BTN Network Tuesday, Including Debut of 'Worth The Wait'

The Big Ten Network will have 24 consecutive hours of Indiana-related programming starting at 6 a.m. on Tuesday.

Tom Brew

Former Hoosier Doug Crusan Remembers Greatness of Don Shula, Who Passed Away Monday

Doug Crusan, a standout lineman on Indiana's 1967 Rose Bowl team, played for Don Shula for seven years in Miami, and was a starting tackle on the Dolphins' unbeaten team. His coach passed away Monday at age 90.

Tom Brew

Big Ten Extends Ban on Organized Team Activities to June 1

The Big Ten Conference announced Monday that the ban on events taking place on their 14 campuses has been extended another month to June 1. That means all season preparations, recruiting and workouts will still have to be done remotely.

Tom Brew

Point Guard Debate: Who Was Better, Isiah Thomas or Stephen Curry?

With no games going on, we need things to debate and this is a good one between former Indiana great Isiah Thomas and Stephen Curry. Who's been the best point guard in NBA history?

Tom Brew

My Two Cents: Reason For Optimism for Football in the Fall as Indiana Starts to Re-Open

Indiana's governor and IU's president have scenarios in place for normalcy to return to Bloomington in the fall, and if it does, that might mean football in the fall as well.

Tom Brew

Indiana's Damezi Anderson Finds New Home, Commits to Loyola

Indiana sophomore Damezi Anderson found a new home quickly, announcing that he is transferring to Loyola just a week after leaving Bloomington.

Tom Brew

Trayce Jackson-Davis Ranked No. 2 on Sports Illustrated List of Top Returning Players

Trayce Jackson-Davis, Indiana's standout freshman who led the team in scoring and rebounding in 2020, is one of the top returning players according to an SI national ranking.

Tom Brew