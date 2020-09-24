SI.com
HoosiersNow
HomeBasketballFootballBaseballRecruitingOther Sports
Search

Rondale Moore Among Many Big Ten Stars Returning for 2020 Season

Dylan Wallace

Early August was a time of uncertainty for all players involved with Big Ten football.

Some of the Big Ten's biggest stars opted out of the season because of concerns with COVID-19 and the lack of concrete planning from the Big Ten. Then, when the conference decided to postpone the season until the spring, even more players opted out because they preferred to prepare for the NFL come spring time.

But now that the Big Ten is officially having a season starting Oct. 24 with specific protocols set in place, some of those players have decided to come back for the season.

Purdue's Rondale Moore is the latest to make the decision to return. Moore announced his intentions on ESPN2 on Thursday evening.

"So for me, I think the whole decision behind me opting out was the uncertainty and to secure my safety and my mother's safety," Moore said. "It was important to me to kind of dig deeper and find out some more information, and hopefully the Big Ten would come to terms and find a way to get things done and we'd have a season.

"So, the Big Ten found a way to consistently test and have safety protocols that made me feel safe, so I want to thank them. I want to thank Purdue as well for keeping me safe as I've been here, so I've decided to opt back in, and you know, play for the Boilers this season."

It's huge news for Purdue as Moore only played in four games last season before suffering a hamstring injury, which slowed down the Boilers' offense.

As a freshman in 2018, Moore had 114 receptions for 1,258 yards and 12 touchdowns, making himself one of the more explosive players in the country.

Another top receiver is hoping to come back in the Big Ten as well, and that's Minnesota's Rashod Bateman, but many players who are seeking to return need to be approved by the Big Ten.

Other big names who are opting back in is Maryland center Johnny Jordan and Ohio State's Shaun Wade and Wyatt Davis.

Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons has still not made a decision about whether he'll stay or go after originally opting out.

As for Indiana, no players opted out in August or intend to opt out, according to head coach Tom Allen. 

"Nobody ever came to me and said, 'Coach, I'm not doing this,'" Allen said in a Zoom call two weeks ago. "I think our guys are pretty locked in and believe in what we're doing. They are excited to play together. This team has wanted to play together, and now we're going to get that chance."

Related Stories:

  • INDIANA STARTING DAILY TESTING RIGHT AWAY: Indiana has started daily, rapid testing immediately, which has helped the program get off to a good start. CLICK HERE
  • INDIANA'S 2020 FOOTBALL SCHEDULE: To view Indiana's full 2020 football schedule, CLICK HERE
  • HERE'S WHAT KIRK HERBSTREIT SAID: ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit gave some thoughts on the Big Ten schedule release. CLICK HERE
Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

My Two Cents: Notre Dame's COVID Outbreak Should Have Big Ten on Red Alert

The best laid plans don't always work, and a slew of positive COVID-19 tests has forced Notre Dame to postpone a game. The Big Ten has a better plan — daily testing — which hopefully will make the difference.

Tom Brew

MLB Hoosiers (Sept. 23): Caleb Baragar Gets 1st Start, Pitches Well in Giants' Win

Rookie Caleb Baragar has now gone 14 straight outings without giving up a run, and Alex Dickerson had another huge night for the San Francisco Giants.

Tom Brew

MLB Hoosiers (Sept. 20): Kyle Schwarber Pulled From Game on National TV After Miscue

First-year Chicago Cubs manager David Ross might be Kyle Schwarber's "mentor,'' but that didn't stop him from yanking Schwarber out of a game early Sunday night after a bad play in the outfield, and then refusing to talk about it afterward.

Tom Brew

by

Freadf

MLB Hoosiers (Sept. 22): New Dad Alex Dickerson Hits Another Homer in Giants' Win

San Francisco Giants outfielder Alex Dickerson hits his second home run in two days since his son arrived, and Kyle Schwarber and the Chicago Cubs clinched a playoff spot despite losing.

Tom Brew

Breaking News: Damon Bailey's Father Killed in Motorcycle Accident, Mother Severely Injured

The parents of Indiana legend Damon Bailey were involved in a serious motorcycle accident on Monday in Brown County. His father, Wendell Bailey, was killed and his mother, Beverly, was seriously injured. The story is developing.

Tom Brew

My Two Cents: It's Wrong Hoosiers Don't Even Get One Vote in Coaches Poll

Despite trending in the right direction, national college coaches not only thing they aren't a top-25 team, they don't have them in their next batch of nearly two dozen teams, either.

Tom Brew

My Two Cents: Condensed Schedule Still Provides Great Opportunities for Indiana

Even though the Big Ten schedule is only eight games long, it still provides Indiana with a lot of golden opportunities to continue its rise in the league.

Tom Brew

NBA Hoosiers (Sept. 19): Injured Romeo Langford Inactive for Celtics' Game 3 Win over Heat

Former Indiana star Romeo Langford couldn't go for Boston on Saturday night, but the Celtics got a boost from the return of former Butler star Gordon Hayward.

Tom Brew

MLB Hoosiers (Sept. 19): Aaron Slegers Helps Rays Stay Atop AL East Race

Tampa Bay has the best record in the American League right now, and former Hoosier has been a big part of their standout bullpen. He was great again on Saturday night, allowing just one single against Baltimore.

Tom Brew