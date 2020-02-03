Indiana's Tevin Coleman Lives Through Another Super Bowl Breakdown

Former Indiana running back Tevin Coleman tried to give it a go on Sunday when his San Francisco 49ers took on the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV, despite still hurting from a separated shoulder two weeks ago.

Coleman rushed just five times for 28 on Sunday, and the 49ers blew a 10-point lead in the fourth quarter to lose to the Chiefs 31-20.

It was the second Super Bowl loss for Coleman, who was a star at Indiana from 2012 to 2014. He was part of the Atlanta Falcons team that lost three years ago to the New England Patriots.

“It definitely feels the same,” Coleman said. “It definitely feels the same. You want to come down with that thing. You want to be champs. But we didn’t come down with it.”

Just two weeks after suffering a dislocated right shoulder, Coleman made the start on Sunday night. He carried the ball five times for 28 yards. The 49ers, who had the leading rushing game in the league this season, carried the ball only 22 times in the Super Bowl.

Raheem Mostert, who played at Purdue and has become an overnight sensation in the playoffs, led the 49ers with 58 yards on 12 carries.

But the 49ers’ offense stalled on Sunday night at a point in the game when they could have applied the pressure and built on their 20-10 lead.

“They made good plays. They made big plays,” Coleman said. “Congrats to them, but we definitely didn’t get the job done, and it hurts.

“They made plays on defense, and we didn’t make the plays on offense. That’s what it boils down to.”