Indiana's Allen Named Semifinalist for Coach of Year Award
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Tom Allen has done an exceptional job of turning around Indiana's football program, and people around the country are starting to notice.
Allen was chosen Wednesday as one of 22 semifinalists for the George Munger College Coach of the Year Award. The 22 candidates for the award who have been selected by the Maxwell Football Club National Selection Committee.
All semifinalists are listed in alphabetical order by school:
- Troy Calhoun, Air Force
- Eli Drinkwitz, Appalachian State
- Matt Ruhle, Baylor
- Brian Harsin, Boise State
- Jim McElwain, Central Michigan
- Luke Fickell, Cincinnati
- Dabo Swinney, Clemson
- Dan Mullen, Florida
- Kirby Smart, Georgia
- Tom Allen, Indiana
- Scott Satterfield, Louisville
- Ed Orgeron, LSU
- Mike Norvell, Memphis
- P.J. Fleck, Minnesota
- Ken Niumatalolo, Navy
- Ryan Day, Ohio State
- Lincoln Riley, Oklahoma
- Mario Cristobal, Oregon
- James Franklin, Penn State
- Rocky Long, San Diego State
- Sonny Dykes, SMU
- Kyle Whittingham, Utah
Allen is one of four Big Ten coaches on the list. He is in his third full season as head coach of the Hoosiers. After finishing 5-7 each of his first two years, he has led Indiana to a 7-3 record thus far in 2019 with two games (Michigan, at Purdue) remaining.
The seven wins are the most for an Indiana team since 2007, and only three Indiana teams all-time have won more than that. Indiana was also ranked in the AP poll two weeks ago, and that was the first time the Hoosiers had earned such recognition in more than 25 years.
Semifinalist voting will run through Dec. 8. The finalist round will include the top three coaches in semifinalist voting, and the winner will be announced Dec. 29.