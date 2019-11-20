Indiana's Allen Named Semifinalist for Coach of Year Award

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Tom Allen has done an exceptional job of turning around Indiana's football program, and people around the country are starting to notice.

Allen was chosen Wednesday as one of 22 semifinalists for the George Munger College Coach of the Year Award. The 22 candidates for the award who have been selected by the Maxwell Football Club National Selection Committee.



All semifinalists are listed in alphabetical order by school:

Troy Calhoun, Air Force

Eli Drinkwitz, Appalachian State

Matt Ruhle, Baylor

Brian Harsin, Boise State

Jim McElwain, Central Michigan

Luke Fickell, Cincinnati

Dabo Swinney, Clemson

Dan Mullen, Florida

Kirby Smart, Georgia

Tom Allen, Indiana

Scott Satterfield, Louisville

Ed Orgeron, LSU

Mike Norvell, Memphis

P.J. Fleck, Minnesota

Ken Niumatalolo, Navy

Ryan Day, Ohio State

Lincoln Riley, Oklahoma

Mario Cristobal, Oregon

James Franklin, Penn State

Rocky Long, San Diego State

Sonny Dykes, SMU

Kyle Whittingham, Utah

Allen is one of four Big Ten coaches on the list. He is in his third full season as head coach of the Hoosiers. After finishing 5-7 each of his first two years, he has led Indiana to a 7-3 record thus far in 2019 with two games (Michigan, at Purdue) remaining.

The seven wins are the most for an Indiana team since 2007, and only three Indiana teams all-time have won more than that. Indiana was also ranked in the AP poll two weeks ago, and that was the first time the Hoosiers had earned such recognition in more than 25 years.

Semifinalist voting will run through Dec. 8. The finalist round will include the top three coaches in semifinalist voting, and the winner will be announced Dec. 29.

