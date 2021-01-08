Tom Allen Named Finalist for George Munger College Coach of the Year Award

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Tom Allen was named as a finalist for the George Munger College Coach of the Year Award on Tuesday afternoon.

This is the fourth coach of the year award that Allen has been named a finalist for this season.

Ryan Day, Jamey Chadwell, Luke Fickell, Hugh Freeze and Nick Saban are the other finalists for this award.

Voting for the award is already open, and the winner will be announced on Jan. 19.

Below is the full press release from Indiana football:

Indiana head football coach was named one of six finalists for the George Munger College Coach of the Year Award, which is presented yearly by the Maxwell Football Club, it was announced Tuesday afternoon.

Allen is joined as a finalist by Ryan Day (Ohio State), Jamey Chadwell (Coastal Carolina), Luke Fickell (Cincinnati), Hugh Freeze (Liberty) and Nick Saban (Alabama).

Voting opens Tuesday, Jan. 5 for the finalist selection for the George Munger Collegiate Coach of the Year. Eligible voters include NCAA Bowl Subdivision head coaches and football Sports Information Directors, Maxwell Football Club members and selected national media.

The winner announcement will be made on Jan. 19 and the award will be formally presented on the winner's campus in the spring.

Allen was also named a finalist for the Dodd Trophy, the Eddie Robinson Coach of the Year Award and the Paul "Bear" Bryant Coach of the Year Award.

He was named the Big Ten's Hayes-Schembechler Coach of the Year (coaches vote) and Dave McClain Coach of the Year (media vote) last week, and was also recognized as the American Football Coaches Association Region 3 Coach of the Year.

Below are some of the program's notable 2020 achievements:

• Indiana played in consecutive January bowls for the first time in school history.

• IU is ranked for a program record ninth-consecutive week, coming in at No. 7 in the Associated Press Top 25 and at No. 8 in the Amway Coaches Poll presented by USA Today Sports.

• The Hoosiers have been ranked in the Top 10 six times in 2020, the second-most in school history (9 weeks in 1945).

• Indiana collected its first Top-10 ranking in the Nov. 8 AP Poll (No. 10) since Sept. 22, 1969 (No. 10).

• IU's No. 7 rating is its best in the AP Poll since Nov. 27, 1967 (No. 4).

• The Hoosiers three Top-25 victories are tied for the second-most in the country behind Alabama's four.

• Their three Top-25 wins also matched the 1945 team's program record.

• IU is 14-7 overall and 11-5 in league play since the beginning of the 2019 campaign. Its 14 victories share fourth and its 11 Big Ten wins share third among all B1G teams during that span.

• With their victory over Maryland, the Hoosiers clinched a winning league record in consecutive seasons for the first time since 1987-88 and for the sixth time overall (1967-68, 1944-46 and 1936-37).

• Indiana's six conference wins are tied for the most in school history (1967, 1987).

• IU's 11 Big Ten victories are tied for the most in program history over a two-year span (1987-88).

• The Hoosiers collected their first win over No. 16 Wisconsin (14-6) since defeating the Badgers in back-to-back seasons on Oct. 6, 2001 (63-32) and on Oct. 12, 2002 (32-29), the former coming at Camp Randall Stadium.

• Indiana recorded its first road victory over a ranked opponent since No. 18 Missouri on Sept. 20, 2014 (31-27), and its first B1G road win over a ranked opponent since No. 22 Michigan State on Nov. 10, 2001 (37-28).

• Wisconsin's six points marked its lowest total against IU since Oct. 24, 1992 (3), and it was U-W's first game without a touchdown since Oct. 3, 2015, against Iowa.

• The Hoosiers matched a school record with five-straight league victories (1967) before losing at No. 3 Ohio State and have won 11 of their last 14, their most successful stretch in conference games in program history.

• Indiana defeated Michigan State, 24-0, to reclaim the Old Brass Spittoon for the first time since 2016 and earn its first win in East Lansing since 2001.

• IU's 38-21 victory over No. 23 Michigan was its first over the Wolverines since Oct. 24, 1987 (14-10).

• The Hoosiers 36-35, overtime win against No. 8 Penn State in the season opener was the sixth against a Top-10 opponent in school history, with the last coming at No. 9 Ohio State (31-10) on Oct. 10, 1987.

• It marked Indiana's first Top-10 victory at Memorial Stadium since Nov. 25, 1967 (No. 3 Purdue, 19-14).

• IU has defeated PSU, U-M, MSU and UW in the same season for the first time in program history and beaten the Wolverines and Spartans in the same year for the first time since 1967.

Information of Maxwell Football Club awards, membership and special events can be found at www.maxwellfootballclub.org. Questions concerning the George Munger Collegiate Coach of the Year Award should be directed to MFC Executive Director Mark Wolpert mwolpert@maxwellfootballclub.org or by calling the Club's offices at 215-643-3833.

The Maxwell and Bednarik Awards are members of the National College Football Awards Association (NCFAA) which encompasses the most prestigious awards in college football. The 24 awards boast over 750 years of tradition-selection excellence. Visit www.NCFAA.org to learn more about our story.