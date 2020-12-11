Tom Allen, Scott Dolson React to Big Ten Decision and Purdue Cancellation

Tom Allen and Scott Dolson provide updates on the health of the Indiana football and how the program feels about Ohio State getting into the Big Ten Championship.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana athletic director Scott Dolson and Indiana head coach Tom Allen joined Don Fischer on "Inside IU Football with Tom Allen" on Thursday.

The two talked about some of the big news that affected Indiana this week, including the Purdue game being canceled due to COVID-19, and the Big Ten removing the six-game minimum to put Ohio State in the Big Ten title game.

Dolson was the first guest on the show. Here are some of the highlights of what he had to say.

On Indiana and Purdue not playing:

"We're disappointed, and I'll say this, our program has been incredible."

Dolson said the team started to have concerns last Saturday in Madison, Wisconsin.

On Monday, Dolson knew he was going to call the Purdue athletic director to tell him the virus is starting to spread on the team, and the same thing was happening at Purdue.

"They felt it was our best interest to pause right now while it's early enough to get everything under control... We reluctantly had to cancel the Bucket game. Felt like a joint statement was really important."

On if this affects the crossover game:

"It could. We've been day-by-day in listening to our medical experts."

He said he's hopeful to get it contained quickly.

Dolson tested positive in Madison and had to leave to return to Bloomington, but it turned out being a false positive.

"Their attitudes have been incredible," Dolson said on the players.

On Ohio State representing the Big Ten East in the title game:

"I'll say this, coach Allen and I had long talks about this. We talked about this knowing that this was a possibility."

Dolson said Allen told him they just want to prove themselves on the field.

Dolson also voted against the change, but the Big Ten's decision was if Ohio State played a sixth game and lost, they would still be in first place over Indiana.

Dolson also said he believes if the roles were reversed, he would "argue like crazy" to make sure Indiana deserved to be in the game.

***

Here are some of the highlights of what Tom Allen had to say.

On having to cancel the Purdue game:

"It was a blow. You come off such a huge win, so much momentum coming home from that. Awesome team."

Allen confirmed there were some issues on game day, and it just carried over during the next few days.

The team has been doing virtual meetings ever since pausing.

"The guys have been awesome. They listen. I tell them what we have to do next, and they do it."

On the Big Ten changing the rule:

"Here's the bottom line, I can't control any of that. You got to focus on the task at hand."

Allen once again stressed the importance of earmuffs and blinders, but he also says that doesn't mean being blind or being deaf to everything that's happening.

"We got to let our play do the talking. We got to sell this thing on the field, and we had our chance on the field, and that's the bottom line."

Allen said the team isn't going to make any excuses.

"We're just going to keep getting better."

On Indiana's College Football Playoff ranking:

"I was really shocked by that to be honest with you, and I was disappointed."

Allen said the committee has a tough job, but at the same time, it's about the facts of what Indiana has done this season.

Allen wanted to break into the Big Ten East's top four teams, and the Hoosiers were able to do that.

He said it's a big deal Indiana has three top-25 wins this season because only Indiana and Alabama have done that so far this year.

"We are not the same team we were 10 years ago, we are not the same team we were five years, we are not the same team we were three years ago, and that's the frustrating part. We are not those teams, and we've proven that on the field."

Allen said it will only add fuel to the fire, and his team is only going to keep getting better.