SI.com
HoosiersNow
HomeBasketballFootballBaseballRecruitingOther Sports
Search

Allen Way of Life to Premiere Sunday on Facebook Live

Dylan Wallace

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana football coach Tom Allen has an in-depth conversation coming out Sunday called, "Allen Way of Life."

It's all about Allen's family and his LEO philosophy.

Below is the full press release:

What does one take away from an in-depth sit-down conversation with three generations of Tom Allen's?

There's a whole lot more that they share than the same name.

One is a Hoosier football player – that's Thomas. Another is the Hoosiers' head football coach – that's Tommy. The third is the family patriarch, a born-and-bred Hoosier through and through – that's Tom.

The trio shares an iteration of the same name, and, thanks to the lessons learned in an Indiana farming community - as well as a random trip to an IU-Purdue football game some 65 years ago - a set of core values that personify so many others in the Hoosier state.

Faith, family and football.

These three men from three different generations recently talked about those family bedrocks and how they drive their decisions, whether it's on the football field or in their everyday lives.

While football has been a way of life for the Allen family for more than 60 years, it wasn't always that way. But you'll quickly learn that a trip to Bloomington for and IU-Purdue football game on High School Day changed all of that.

The importance of family in the Allen household, meanwhile, also shines through – not only in the words that they each share on the subject, but in the pride, appreciation, and reverence that radiates when they listen to each other.

And the family's faith is apparent not only in the lessons they've each learned through chapter and verse, but also in how they've carried those lessons over to their sport in the form of a philosophy that governs how they play and how they coach.

L-E-O.

It's a slogan that's synonymous with Coach 's three-year head coaching tenure at IU, but its origins date back well beyond when he first introduced them to his team shortly after he was hired in 2016.

It's been at the root of the family story for three generations, and it's all on display in this revealing family conversation.

The Allen Way of Life: Faith, Family, and Football premieres via Facebook Live on Sunday, November 1 at 7:00 p.m. RSVP for a reminder HERE.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

No. 17 Indiana Topples Rutgers For 2nd Straight Win

After a slow start, Indiana's offense kicked into high gear and beat upstart Rutgers, winning 37-21 for its second straight victory in this shortened Big Ten season.

Tom Brew

Rankings Outrage: Michael Penix's Game-Winning Dive Only No. 7 On ESPN's Top-10 List

When Indiana quarterback Michael Penix Jr. dove from the 5-yard line to score on a 2-point conversion to give the Hoosiers an upset victory, many called it the play of the year. But ESPN's SportsCenter only had it at No. 7 on its "Plays of the Month'' for October.

Tom Brew

by

Brian Motter

GameDay Preview: 3 Things to Know about Rutgers, Indiana's Opponent on Saturday

Indiana shut out Rutgers 35-0 a year, but the Scarlet Knights aren't the same team under first-year coach Greg Schiano. Saturday's game is the only battle between Big Ten unbeatens this week.

Tom Brew

Breaking News: How to Bet Big Ten Football Games for Week 2 on Saturday

There's been a lot of moving on the point spreads in Week 2, and the latest news that Illinois quarterback Brandon Peters now has COVID-19 has altered that line on Saturay morning as well.

Tom Brew

Big Ten Power Rankings: Plenty of Shuffling Already After Week 1

Ohio State still looks like the clear favorite in the Big Ten, but there were plenty of impressive wins elsewhere too, most notably from Michigan, Indiana, Purdue and Northwestern.

Tom Brew

by

JJD1963

Hoosiers Still Enjoying National Media Attention After Wild Win Over Penn State

Everywhere you turn this week on television and in social media, Indiana coach Tom Allen and quarterback Michael Penix Jr. are all over. That's what happens when you pull off one of the biggest wins in school history.

Tom Brew

Former Indiana OC Kalen DeBoer Gets First Win at Fresno State

Fresno State scored 31 unanswered points to knock off Colorado State at home, giving first-year coach Kalen DeBoer his first major-college head coaching win.

Tom Brew

Breaking: Indiana Coordinator Kane Wommack 'On Very Short List' for Southern Miss Opening

Kane Wommack, Indiana's second-year defensive coordinator, played football at Southern Miss and would be a popular hire there for their vacant head coaching position.

Tom Brew

Updated Big Ten Point Spreads, Cancellations, TV Times for Week 2 After Wisconsin Debacle

The Big Ten thought they had everything in place to pull of a condensed college football season, but more than a dozen positive tests at Wisconsin has already forced a cancellation.

Tom Brew

Indiana's 2020 College Football Schedule

There are plenty of challenges on Indiana's football schedule in 2020, and they start immediately with a tough season opener against Penn State.

Tom Brew