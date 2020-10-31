Allen Way of Life to Premiere Sunday on Facebook Live

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana football coach Tom Allen has an in-depth conversation coming out Sunday called, "Allen Way of Life."

It's all about Allen's family and his LEO philosophy.

Below is the full press release:

What does one take away from an in-depth sit-down conversation with three generations of Tom Allen's?

There's a whole lot more that they share than the same name.

One is a Hoosier football player – that's Thomas. Another is the Hoosiers' head football coach – that's Tommy. The third is the family patriarch, a born-and-bred Hoosier through and through – that's Tom.

The trio shares an iteration of the same name, and, thanks to the lessons learned in an Indiana farming community - as well as a random trip to an IU-Purdue football game some 65 years ago - a set of core values that personify so many others in the Hoosier state.

Faith, family and football.

These three men from three different generations recently talked about those family bedrocks and how they drive their decisions, whether it's on the football field or in their everyday lives.

While football has been a way of life for the Allen family for more than 60 years, it wasn't always that way. But you'll quickly learn that a trip to Bloomington for and IU-Purdue football game on High School Day changed all of that.

The importance of family in the Allen household, meanwhile, also shines through – not only in the words that they each share on the subject, but in the pride, appreciation, and reverence that radiates when they listen to each other.

And the family's faith is apparent not only in the lessons they've each learned through chapter and verse, but also in how they've carried those lessons over to their sport in the form of a philosophy that governs how they play and how they coach.

L-E-O.

It's a slogan that's synonymous with Coach 's three-year head coaching tenure at IU, but its origins date back well beyond when he first introduced them to his team shortly after he was hired in 2016.

It's been at the root of the family story for three generations, and it's all on display in this revealing family conversation.

The Allen Way of Life: Faith, Family, and Football premieres via Facebook Live on Sunday, November 1 at 7:00 p.m. RSVP for a reminder HERE.