Ty Fryfogle Earns Second-Straight Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week Honors

Fryfogle caught seven passes for 218 yards and three touchdowns against the Buckeyes.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana wide receiver Ty Fryfogle continued his impressive season last Saturday in Columbus, torching the Ohio State secondary for over 200 yards receiving.

The performance earned him Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week, which is now the second-straight week in which Fryfogle has taken home those honors.

Below is the full release from Indiana football:

Indiana senior wide receiver Ty Fryfogle earned his second-straight Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week honor, the conference announced on Monday morning. He is the first Hoosier to win the accolade in back-to-back weeks since quarterback Nate Sudfeld in 2015.

This is the fourth time in five weeks an IU standout has been recognized by the B1G: safety Jamar Johnson (Penn State) and kicker Charles Campbell (Rutgers).

Fryfogle became the first receiver in Big Ten history to record back-to-back 200-yard games and the first Indiana wideout to reach 200 yards twice with a career performance at No. 3 Ohio State on Saturday.

The Lucedale, Miss., native hauled in seven passes for 218 yards (5th in program history, 1st in Big Ten/9th nationally in 2020) and three touchdowns (T-2nd in program history, T-1st in Big Ten/T-3rd nationally in 2020). His 218 yards were the third-highest total ever vs. the Buckeyes, the most by an IU pass-catcher vs. OSU and the fifth-highest total in program history.

Fryfogle scored from 63, 56 and 33 yards out and became the first Hoosier since James Hardy on Sept. 1, 2007, vs. Indiana State to bring in a pair of 50-yard TDs.

The 6-2, 214-pounder has caught at least one touchdown in four-straight contests and has surpassed the century mark in three-consecutive games (4 times in his career). Cody Latimer (2013) was the last Hoosier with a score in four straight and with three-consecutive 100-yarders.

An addition to the Biletnikoff Award Watch List last week, Fryfogle has 25 receptions for 560 yards and six TDs over the last three games. The 560 yards are the most over a three-game stretch in program history and the six touchdowns are the most since Hardy's eight (2006).

Fryfogle leads the team with 31 catches (T-3rd in the Big Ten) for 642 yards (1st, 17th nationally), seven touchdowns (T-2nd, T-12th), 20.7 yards per grab (4th, 18th) and 128.4 yards per game (1st, 6th). He paces the Big Ten in 20-plus yard grabs (12, T-11th), 30-yarders (6, T-22nd), 40-yarders (3, T-23rd) 50-yarders (3, T-3rd) and 60-yarders (2, T-2nd).

Up next, Fryfogle and the No. 12 Hoosiers (4-1) host Maryland (2-1) at noon EDT on Saturday on ESPN2.

