Ty Fryfogle, Micah McFadden Earn AP All-American Honors

Fryfogle is the first Indiana receiver to make an AP All-America team since 2007, and McFadden is the first Indiana linebacker since 2016.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The Associated Press released its All-American teams on Monday, and two Hoosiers found themselves receiving honors.

Wide receiver Ty Fryfogle and linebacker Micah McFadden were both selected to the AP All-America third teams.

"Tremendous honor for those two young men and for our program," head coach Tom Allen said on Monday.

Below is the full press release from Indiana football:

Indiana senior wide receiver Ty Fryfogle and junior linebacker Micah McFadden earned third-team All-America honors, the Associated Press announced on Monday afternoon.

Fryfogle is the first Hoosier All-American at wideout since James Hardy in 2007 (second team), and McFadden is the first IU linebacker since Tegray Scales in 2016 (second team) to be recognized.

The first Hoosier in program history to be named the Big Ten's Richter-Howard Receiver of the Year, Fryfogle also collected first-team all-conference honors. One of 11 semifinalists for the 2020 Biletnikoff Award, Fryfogle became the first receiver in B1G history to record back-to-back 200-yard games, the first Indiana wideout to reach 200 yards twice and the first Hoosier since Nate Sudfeld (2015) to claim back-to-back Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week honors.

A native of Lucedale, Miss., Fryfogle leads the team with 687 yards (2nd in the Big Ten), seven touchdowns (3rd, T-24th nationally), 20.2 yards per grab (1st, 12th) and 98.1 yards per game (5th, 25th), and he is second with 34 receptions.

Fryfogle paces the B1G in 30-plus yard catches (7, T-23rd nationally), is second in 20-yarders (13, T-22nd), tied for second in 60-yarders (2, T-6th), and tied for third in 40-yarders (3) and 50-yarders (3, T-16th).

McFadden also garnered first-team All-Big Ten recognition. He leads IU with 52 stops, 39 solos (4th in the Big Ten), five sacks (T-3rd) and 8.5 tackles for loss (T-7th) to go along with two interceptions (T-8th) and three quarterback hurries.

He received Walter Camp Foundation National Defensive Player of the Week honors and his first Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week accolade following his performance in the victory at No. 16 Wisconsin. McFadden delivered a team-best nine stops with a pair of sacks as IU collected its first win over the Badgers since 2002.

The Tampa, Fla., native has a pair of double-digit tackle games with 11 in the victory over No. 8 Penn State and 10 at No. 3 Ohio State.

