Ty Fryfogle Named Big Ten Receiver of the Year

Earlier this season, Fryfogle became the first receiver in Big Ten history to record back-to-back 200-yard games.
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana wide receiver Ty Fryfogle was named the Richter-Howard Receiver of the Year, the Big Ten Conference announced on Tuesday afternoon.

Fryfogle is now the first-ever Indiana wideout to earn this award.

Fryfogle leads the team with 687 yards (2nd in the Big Ten, 33rd nationally), seven touchdowns (2nd, T-22nd), 20.2 yards per grab (2nd, 14th) and 98.1 yards per game (4th, 26th), and he is second with 34 receptions (T-11th).

Earlier this season, he became the first receiver in Big Ten history to record back-to-back 200-yard games.

Fryfogle also earned first-team all-conference honors from the league's media and second team recognition from the coaches.

He wasn't the only Hoosier to be named to the all-conference teams.

Stevie Scott, Michael Penix Jr. and Peyton Hendershot all earned conference honors, and Whop Philyor and Harry Crider were honorable mentions.

Below is the 2020 All-Big Ten football team selected by the media:

Below is the 2020 All-Big Ten football team selected by the coaches:

All-Big Ten defensive selections and individual award winners will be announced on Wednesday.

