Uncertainty Surrounds Indiana Quarterback Position Before Penn State Game

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Following a 24-17 loss at Rutgers on Oct. 22, coach Tom Allen said Indiana has to improve at quarterback, and he'll evaluate every possible option during the bye week.

On Monday, Allen said the evaluation will continue this week in practice leading up to Indiana's matchup against Penn State in Week 10.

"You'll have to wait 'til Saturday to see who our starting quarterback is going to be," Allen said.

Indiana quarterback Connor Bazelak has started all eight games during the 2022 season, leading the Hoosiers to a 3-5 record. It's notable that he didn't speak at Monday's press conference after appearing on a weekly basis since Sept. 5.

Bazelak has completed 208-of-379 pass attempts for 2,099 yards, 12 touchdowns and nine interceptions. Through eight games, Bazelak is seven yards shy of Indiana's total passing output in 12 games in 2021, and he's third among Big Ten quarterbacks in passing yards. But he's struggled with accuracy and turnovers, completing 54.9 percent of passes, which ranks last in the Big Ten and 116th in the Football Bowl Subdivision.

Bazelak transferred from Missouri to Indiana before the season. In three years at Missouri, he threw for 5,084 yards with 23 touchdowns, 17 interceptions, and a 66.4 completion percentage in 20 starts and 24 total appearances, including SEC Co-Freshman of the Year honors in 2020.

His most recent performance at Rutgers – a 24-for-42 day with 210 yards and an interception – raised questions about the starting job.

"There's things Connor does really well, and at times he's played really well this season," Indiana offensive coordinator Walt Bell said on Monday. "Other than three, four plays, he's played pretty good football."

Jack Tuttle entered the transfer portal before Indiana's game at Rutgers, but he's still with the team for the remainder of the 2022 season. Tuttle was named a team captain before the season, but lost the starting quarterback competition to Bazelak during the offseason.

Tuttle joined Indiana in 2019 as a transfer from Utah, and he's appeared in 14 games with eight starts as a Hoosier. Tuttle has never won the starting job at Indiana, but he replaced an injured Michael Penix in 2020 and led the Hoosiers to a 14-6 win at No. 16 Wisconsin. In three seasons, Tuttle has thrown for 819 yards with a 55.9 completion percentage, four touchdowns and six interceptions.

The third potential option is Dexter Williams, who redshirted during the 2020 season and tore his ACL in the spring of 2021. He arrived at Indiana as a three-star recruit and the No. 34 dual-threat quarterback in the class of 2019. On Monday, Bell said that Williams has great physical tools as a passer and a runner.

"We're going to have a good week of practice," Bell said. "Evaluate who's doing the best job, then make a decision from there."

Much like Week 1 against Illinois, we'll have to wait until Saturday's 3:30 p.m. ET kickoff against No. 16 Penn State (6-2) to know who will start at quarterback. Indiana enters this game looking to snap a five-game losing streak after a 3-0 start to the season. Penn State is favored by 14 points, according to the SI Sportsbook, following a 44-31 loss to No. 2 Ohio State on Saturday.

"We're just trying to find the best combination to be able to give us a spark on offense and allow our guys to be able to move the football and score points," Allen said. " Didn't do that in the second half. Have not done that well in the second half in several different games here recently. Definitely need to get some different product, different output of our offense in the second half for sure."