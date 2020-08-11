Tuesday Live Blog: Big Ten Decision Looming

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Monday was a whirlwind of events regarding the Big Ten and its decision on whether or not to cancel college football this fall. Check out our live updates from what occurred Monday.

Today, we will be doing the same thing. This thread will provide updates throughout the day about the Big Ten's decision and what its players and coaches are saying.

Here's what we know:

The latest: James Franklin joins ESPN's "Get Up" to discuss his desire to play, options for delayed season

UPDATED 11:30 a.m. ET — Penn State coach James Franklin put out a statement yesterday on Twitter imploring the Big Ten to continue to evaluate things before making a decision.

On Tuesday, Franklin joined ESPN's "Get Up" to talk about his reasoning for that.

"You're coming up with these other models, so when we say, 'OK, we are playing college football or we aren't playing college football,' that now we can list out what our plan is for the future," Franklin said.

Franklin also discussed that if the Big Ten pushes the season back a little bit, they have resources to combat the weather if it's played in the winter.

"We have the ability to use the domes in the Big Ten," Franklin said. "We could use the domes in Detroit, in Minnesota and Indianapolis and do Big Ten weekends at those venues from a weather perspective."

Big Ten presidents expected to meet at 10:30 a.m. to make decision

10:30 a.m. ET — The Big Ten's presidents were expected to meet at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday morning to discuss its decision on college football this fall, as first reported by ESPN's Heather Dinich.

In Dinich's report, it said the Big Ten might consider pushing back its start date to Sept. 26. Most of the Power 5 conferences already have their schedules beginning around that time, so the Big Ten was the only one starting in early September.

"Although they are still considering becoming the first FBS conference to postpone fall sports, the majority of their athletic directors aren't ready to 'pull the plug,' the source said."

There has been no reveal on the Big Ten's meeting or decision yet, but it's possible the result could just be delaying the final decision.

Whop Philyor officially endorses #WeWantToPlay movement

Indiana wide receiver Whop Philyor has been very vocal about wanting to play this season.

When he met with the Indiana media last week, Philyor said he felt like the "Tasmanian Devil" being trapped in quarantine and he was ready to get out and play.

Philyor joined the movement among college football players, tweeting #WeWantToPlay and #WeWantASeason with the graphic stating the athletes' desires to play this season.