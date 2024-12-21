What Aiden Fisher, Jailin Walker, James Carpenter Said After Indiana's 27-17 Loss at Notre Dame
SOUTH BEND, Ind. – Indiana suffered a season-ending 27-17 loss at Notre Dame Friday in the first round of the College Football Playoff.
Here's everything Indiana defensive lineman James Carpenter and linebackers Aiden Fisher and Jailin Walker said in their postgame press conference.
On Jeremiyah Love’s 98-yard touchdown run…
Fisher: "Just a misfit on the front seven really. We knew what we were going to get. We played it a little too aggressive. Some guys jumped out of their gaps. I'll take the fall for that one. We have to play our gaps better and play more disciplined."
On his late hit penalty, blocked field goal and emotions in the second half…
Carpenter: "It was disappointing. Obviously I can't be doing that. It was full speed, kind of bang, bang play. But as a senior leader I can't be doing that. But this team, we don't quit. That's what we're built on. And, yeah, I mean, we're going to fight until the end."
On Notre Dame quarterback Riley Leonard’s ability to keep plays alive…
Carpenter: "One of our main focuses going into this game was to limit him on the ground. When the play breaks down we know he can get out. He's super athletic and super fast. It's a big part of his game. We didn't do a good enough job of that tonight. You really have to be sound when it comes to that. It's on the front four, just good lanes, good pass rush lanes, stuff like that. And we just didn't do a good enough job of that tonight."
On if Indiana set the foundation for a better future…
Fisher: "Yeah, for sure. You look at the track that Indiana football is on previously before we got here. Then you look now, it's kind of a full 180. I think we've laid a foundation of what Indiana football can be and what it is now, and I expect to be right back here next year."
On how much of Indiana’s defensive identity can be retained next season when they’re gone…
Walker: "100 percent. That's the image of the defense being fast, physical, relentless. When me and James are leaving, we still have Aiden Fisher and Mikail Kamara. We still have leaders on this team that's been with the system. It will still keep going. We're not letting up."
Carpenter: "He said it well. It's kind of our identity of the defense, play fast, get up field, make plays in the backfield. That's kind of what this defense is built on, and I know Coach Haines will keep that going."
On what separates Notre Dame and Ohio State from Indiana…
Fisher: "Definitely two great teams. They definitely played a great football game today, as did Ohio State when we played them. I would just say we made a lot of critical errors that was hard to play two teams – playing against yourself and playing against the opposing team. A lot of things I think we could control and we kind of let it affect us a lot. Just looking back on it, just two great teams. I'm not really going to compare them. But they'll both be making a run here in the playoffs. So good for them. They deserved to win today. They played a better game today than we did."
On what he’ll remember about this season and what people should remember about this team…
Carpenter: "I could go on and on for that question. Coming into this year, no one thought we'd be here. A lot of doubters, a lot of haters. For us to kind of make this run, get to this point, it's been surreal. It's been unbelievable. Something I'll remember for the rest of my life. These guys up here, the rest of the guys on the team, they'll be at my wedding, brothers for life. That's the kind of bond we have. And this program is only going up. Coach Cig is just getting started here. He wins. He's going to get it done and this program's on the right track."
On why Indiana was successful defensively this year and how they can maintain that…
Fisher: "First, you start with the scheme. We had a really good scheme. Coach Haines puts us in, he puts us in positions to succeed. We're a fast defense. A lot of people look at our defense, you know, we're not the biggest guys. But we do have speed, which kind of combats a lot of the things that these offenses do. And then moving forward, I would just say we've got to stay disciplined. You look at the two losses we had last year, we're just getting outleveraged in angles. One guy just trying to do a little too much and he doesn't need to. We got to this point just being ourselves and playing the way that we play, and in these big games you can't defer from that, you've got to just play your game and just be disciplined in the way you play, and just things like that, just the little things that ultimately amounted to the big things tonight."