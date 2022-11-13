What Indiana Quarterback Dexter Williams Said After Loss to Ohio State

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Read or listen to what Indiana quarterback Dexter Williams II had to say following the Hoosiers' 56-14 loss to No. 2 Ohio State on Saturday afternoon in Columbus.

Williams took over for quarterback Connor Bazelak and completed 6-of-19 passes for 107 yards and two touchdowns and had 16 carries for 46 yards. The sophomore out of Macon, Ga. was also sacked four times.

Read his full postgame interview, or watch the attached video.

On things Williams liked and things he wished he could've done differently...

WILLIAMS: "I just wish I could have been more consistent with my throws. Ohio State is a really good team. They move really well, they cover really well, but I wish I would have given us a better chance to win with the consistency of my throws."

On if Williams thought he'd play the whole game...

WILLIAMS: "Honestly I was just happy for the opportunity. I was ready to play when my time came. Did I think that I would play the full game? No, but I was prepared to play the full game, and I wish it came out a little different."

On going up against Ohio State's defense...

WILLIAMS: "I expected them to play pretty well. I've seen a couple of their players on film make plays, and it's not surprising. It's Ohio State. But I just wanted to go out there and give it what I had. Like I said, I just wish I could have been more consistent with my throws."

On when the game will start to slow down for Williams...

WILLIAMS: "I wouldn't say that it's moving super fast, I think it's just some things that I could do a little bit better feet-wise and things of that nature. Both teams [PSU, OSU] are really good, top programs, and that's all cool, but I just wish I could have been better with my consistency."

On if Williams is surprised with his role now...

WILLIAMS: "I always wanted to help this team. I didn't know which way it would be, if I'd be running, if I'd be playing and in there for three quarters, I just wanted to help this team and whichever chance that was. Coach Allen called my today and I went out there and I was ready to play."

On if Williams learned anything from the Penn State game he could apply to Ohio State...

WILLIAMS: "Heck yeah, protecting the ball a little bit more, making decisions, being real quick and decisive with my decisions and trusting myself is what I learned from last week."

On how much game reps help more than practice reps...

WILLIAMS: "Heck yeah, game reps are always important. The game moves a little bit faster, not super fast, but at the end of the day just getting in there and competing and playing is what the Hoosiers want to do."

On how Williams would evaluate his performance today...

WILLIAMS: "I didn't think I played too well. I did some good things with my legs a couple times, but like I said I just want to be way more consistent with my throws and that's what I'll go back to work this week and I'll work on that, and receivers will work on getting our timing down and we'll figure it out."