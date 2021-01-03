Whop Philyor Has Record Day at Outback Bowl

Whop Philyor broke the Outback Bowl record and Indiana school record with his performance on Saturday in Tampa.

TAMPA, Fla. — If there was one constant theme of Indiana's offense on Saturday, it was getting senior receiver Whop Philyor the ball.

Philyor, a Tampa native, showed out at Raymond James Stadium, coming up with 18 catches on the day for 81 yards.

Those 18 catches aren't just an Outback Bowl record for most receptions in a game, but it's also an Indiana school record.

"Whop is a special player. He's a really special player," quarterback Jack Tuttle said.

Philyor had a big season in 2019, but this season, his running mate Ty Fryfogle has received the top receiver treatment. Fryfogle, rightfully so, was named Big Ten Receiver of the Year.

Philyor has still had a solid season, though. He's caught 54 balls for 495 yards.

"I think all these guys, these receivers, are phenomenal," Tuttle said.

Saturday's performance from Philyor was yet another double-digit reception game he's completed in his career.

In 2019, he caught 70 passes for 1,002 yards and five touchdowns, becoming the seventh Hoosier to reach 1,000 yards. He recorded three double-digit reception games, an IU single-season record, and he was one of 10 FBS players with a trio of contests with 10-or-more catches.

Saturday was Philyor's second double-digit reception game this season. He caught 11 passes for 79 yards against Michigan earlier this season.

Date Opponent Receptions Yards Touhdowns 01/02/21 Ole Miss (Outback Bowl) 18 81 0 11/07/20 vs. Michigan 11 79 0 10/26/19 at Nebraska 14 178 0 10/12/19 vs. Rutgers 10 182 0 09/28/19 at Michigan State 14 142 2 09/22/18 vs. Michigan State 13 148 1 10/28/17 At Maryland 13 127 1

But the Outback Bowl was a record-breaking performance for Philyor. With his first catch of the game, he eclipsed over 2,000 yards in his Indiana career, becoming the 10th Hoosier ever to do so.

"Getting him the ball is super important," Tuttle said. "That's really it. That's all I can say, just great player."

Despite the big day, Philyor would be the first player to rather have zero catches in that game if it ended with a victory instead. The senior was clearly upset about the loss, committing an unsportsmanlike penalty after Indiana didn't convert its final 4th-and-18 play.

Philyor now has a decision to make about his career. He is a senior, but players have been given an extra year of eligibility due to the COVID-19 pandemic. So, if Philyor wants to, he can come back to Bloomington for another year.

"A lot of those seniors are going to make a decision, give them an opportunity to come back," head coach Tom Allen said. "Some will, some won't. We'll know for sure here in the next couple weeks. Either way we're going to love and support them, whatever they feel is best for them and their future, we'll talk that through with them."

If Philyor doesn't decide to come back, he finished off his career strong with those record 18 catches in his hometown. If he does come back, he'll be a big part of the Hoosiers' redemption tour to avenge this loss.

