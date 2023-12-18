Wide Receiver Miles Cross Transfers From Ohio To Indiana

Former Ohio wide receiver Miles Cross and quarterback Kurtis Rourke are teaming up at Indiana. The duo connected for 617 yards and five touchdowns in 2023.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Wide receiver Miles Cross announced Monday he's transferring from Ohio to Indiana.

In doing so, Cross reunites with Ohio quarterback Kurtis Rourke, who committed to Indiana on Thursday. Cross, a 6-foot-1, 213-pound receiver, has one year of remaining eligibility.

He was one of Rourke's favorite targets 2023, totaling 105 receptions for 1,301 yards and eight touchdowns across three seasons. Among players in the transfer portal, Cross is the 49th ranked wide receiver and 291st overall, per On3's rankings.

Playing for the 10-3 Ohio Bobcats, Cross was the team's second-leading receiver and hauled in 47 receptions for 617 yards and a team-high five receiving touchdowns.

His best game of the 2023 season came against Kent State when he caught seven passes for 125 yards and two touchdowns. He also finished the year strong, racking up 103 yards and a touchdown against Akron. Cross and Rourke did not play in Ohio's bowl game, a 41-21 win over Georgia Southern in the Myrtle Beach Bowl.

Cross enjoyed a similarly productive 2022 season, catching 47 passes for 560 yards and three touchdowns. He also ran the ball three times for five yards and returned two kickoffs for 20 yards that season.

As a freshman in 2021, he played all 12 games and finished the year with 11 catches for 124 yards. Cross committed to Ohio in the class of 2021 out of Good Counsel High School in Olney, Md. as a three-star recruit and the 262nd ranked wide receiver, per 247 Sports.