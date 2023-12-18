Skip to main content

Wide Receiver Miles Cross Transfers From Ohio To Indiana

Former Ohio wide receiver Miles Cross and quarterback Kurtis Rourke are teaming up at Indiana. The duo connected for 617 yards and five touchdowns in 2023.

In this story:

Indiana Hoosiers
Indiana Hoosiers

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Wide receiver Miles Cross announced Monday he's transferring from Ohio to Indiana.

In doing so, Cross reunites with Ohio quarterback Kurtis Rourke, who committed to Indiana on Thursday. Cross, a 6-foot-1, 213-pound receiver, has one year of remaining eligibility. 

He was one of Rourke's favorite targets 2023, totaling 105 receptions for 1,301 yards and eight touchdowns across three seasons. Among players in the transfer portal, Cross is the 49th ranked wide receiver and 291st overall, per On3's rankings.

Playing for the 10-3 Ohio Bobcats, Cross was the team's second-leading receiver and hauled in 47 receptions for 617 yards and a team-high five receiving touchdowns. 

His best game of the 2023 season came against Kent State when he caught seven passes for 125 yards and two touchdowns. He also finished the year strong, racking up 103 yards and a touchdown against Akron. Cross and Rourke did not play in Ohio's bowl game, a 41-21 win over Georgia Southern in the Myrtle Beach Bowl.

Cross enjoyed a similarly productive 2022 season, catching 47 passes for 560 yards and three touchdowns. He also ran the ball three times for five yards and returned two kickoffs for 20 yards that season.

As a freshman in 2021, he played all 12 games and finished the year with 11 catches for 124 yards. Cross committed to Ohio in the class of 2021 out of Good Counsel High School in Olney, Md. as a three-star recruit and the 262nd ranked wide receiver, per 247 Sports.

  • IU TRANSFER PORTAL TRACKER: Welcome to our Indiana football transfer portal tracker, where we'll keep an updated list of all of the outgoing and incoming transfers following the 2023 season and heading into the 2024 season with a new coaching staff. CLICK HERE
  • IU'S 2024 RECRUITING CLASS: Here's a list of high school recruits committed to the Indiana football program in the class of 2024. CLICK HERE
© 2024 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF ABG-SI LLC. - All Rights Reserved. The content on this site is for entertainment and educational purposes only. All betting content is intended for an audience ages 21+. All advice, including picks and predictions, is based on individual commentators’ opinions and not that of Minute Media or its related brands. All picks and predictions are suggestions only. No one should expect to make money from the picks and predictions discussed on this website. For more information, please read our Legal Disclaimer. Gambling content intended for 21+. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER.