Would Indiana Prefer Oklahoma or Alabama in the Rose Bowl?

After knocking off then-No. 1 Ohio State in the Big Ten championship to hold onto its unblemished record, Indiana sits at 13-0 and is the top overall seed in the College Football Playoff.



That means the Hoosiers enjoy a first-round bye and get to sit back and await the winner of Alabama-Oklahoma, a contest that is set for Friday night (8:00 p.m. ET).

Head man Curt Cignetti would undoubtedly say Indiana isn’t concerned with which squad wins that contest, as the Hoosiers’ preparation and overall ability will ensure they come out victorious in the Rose Bowl, but, naturally, there is always a “better” matchup.



So, the question arises: Is Indiana better equipped to take down Alabama or Oklahoma – and, subsequently, which team should Hoosiers fans be “rooting” for on Friday night?

Breaking Down the Better Rose Bowl Matchup for Indiana

Indiana Head Coach Curt Cignetti during the Indiana versus Ohio State Big Ten Championship football game at Lucas Oil Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Alabama at a glance

The Crimson Tide are led by stud quarterback Ty Simpson, who threw for 3268 yards and 26 touchdowns to just five interceptions in 13 games thus far. Simpson was scorching hot to start the campaign, before cooling off towards the end of the year, but he still remains an uber-talented gunslinger with big-time weapons on the outside, headlined by the receiving duo of Germie Bernard and Ryan Williams.



Defensively, Alabama is so-so against the run, but boasts one of the stingiest passing defenses in the nation, yielding just 157.7 passing yards per game (sixth-best in the country).

Oklahoma at a glance

Nov 29, 2025; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma Sooners quarterback John Mateer (10) warms up before the game against the Louisiana State Tigers at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

With another early-season Heisman candidate at the reins, Oklahoma’s offense is orchestrated by John Mateer, who, similar to Simpson, was excellent to open up the 2025 season, but has recently been struggling.



Nevertheless, Mateer has done enough to push his squad to four straight victories, one of which came over Alabama, despite throwing four total touchdowns and four interceptions over that stretch.

Much of Oklahoma’s recent success can be attributed to its defense, which has been elite in every facet. The fifth-rated rushing defense in the nation, the Sooners have allowed just 81.4 yards on the ground per game.



Through the air, they’re also quite impressive, giving up just 192.2 passing yards per outing, surely aided in part by their otherworldly pass-rushing attack, which leads the nation, averaging 3.42 sacks per game.

Alabama or Oklahoma?

Dec 6, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Kalen Deboer reacts during the fourth quarter against the Georgia Bulldogs during the 2025 SEC Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Facing Oklahoma would pose one key problem: the Sooners’ defense could keep them in the game. Even if Indiana controls the contest,



Oklahoma will likely remain in striking distance. In that scenario, all it takes is one mistake – whether it’s a muffed punt, wild snap, or missed chip shot – to flip a game on its head. The Hoosiers, given their ability to control both lines, still would very likely have their way with the Sooners, but the Crimson Tide appear to be the “easier” path.

Although Alabama’s pass defense could make things tough on Fernando Mendoza and Co., Indiana has a severely underrated rushing attack that could easily take the burden off the passing game.



And, on the other side of the ball, the Hoosiers should have no problem managing the Crimson Tide offense, which has sputtered throughout the last half of the season.