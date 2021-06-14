Tom Allen, Indiana Media Relations Staff Honored by Writers Association

Indiana's media relations department led by Jeff Keag was honored by the Football Writers Association of America, as was Hoosiers coach Tom Allen.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – The Football Writers Association of America named Indiana coach Tom Allen the Super 11 Coach of the Year and Indiana's Athletic Strategic Communications Department, led by Jeff Keag, was one of 11 staffs in the country honored with a Super 11 award for excellence in media relations.

This marks the second time the IU Athletics Strategic Communications staff has been honored with a Super 11 Award, as it earned its first recognition in 2015.

“The 2020 football season was unique and challenging in so many ways, making this year’s recognition of Coach Allen and our strategic communications staff by the FWAA especially meaningful,” said IU Vice President and Director of Athletics Scott Dolson. “Thanks to their leadership, we found new and creative ways to provide great access to our football program during one of the best seasons in IU Football history. Congratulations to Coach Allen, Jeff, and the entire strategic communications staff on a job well done.”

It's a well deserved for a group that does its best to provide access to players and coaches all season long.

Here is the complete release from Indiana:

Bloomington, Indiana – Indiana Football Head Coach Tom Allen and the IU Athletics Strategic Communications Department were recognized today by the Football Writers Association of America for their excellence and accessibility during the 2020 season.

Allen was honored as the 2020 Super 11 Coach of the Year by the FWAA in recognition of the media access granted to the IU Football program during the 2020 season. The IU Athletics Strategic Communications Department – headed by Senior Assistant Athletic Director for Strategic Communications Jeff Keag – was one of 11 communications staffs in the country honored with its prestigious Super 11 award. First introduced in 2009 by the FWAA, the Super 11 Awards are designed to identify and recognize communications departments who exemplified excellence in media relations.

Indiana’s staff was joined by Penn State, Nebraska, Appalachian State, Boston College, Clemson, Colorado, Kansas State, Kentucky, North Carolina and West Virginia on the Super 11 list.

This marks the second time the IU Athletics Strategic Communications staff has been honored with a Super 11 Award, as it earned its first recognition in 2015.

“The 2020 football season was unique and challenging in so many ways, making this year’s recognition of Coach Allen and our strategic communications staff by the FWAA especially meaningful,” said IU Vice President and Director of Athletics Scott Dolson. “Thanks to their leadership, we found new and creative ways to provide great access to our football program during one of the best seasons in IU Football history. Congratulations to Coach Allen, Jeff, and the entire strategic communications staff on a job well done.”