How To Watch Indiana Women’s Basketball Game Against Bellarmine
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – When the Indiana women’s basketball nonconference schedule was announced, the conventional wisdom was that the visit from Stanford on Nov. 17 and the Hoosiers’ trip to Battle 4 Atlantis were highlights surrounded by a lot of filler.
That has not turned out to be the case for the Hoosiers.
Many of Indiana’s other nonconference opponents have turned out to be very good too. Another visitor who is vastly improved is Bellarmine. The Knights visit Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall at 2 p.m. ET Sunday.
Bellarmine was 10-19 in the 2023-24 season, but the Knights have won six in a row and make the short trip from Louisville armed with a 9-2 record.
Bellarmine is just the latest mid-major team to come to Bloomington with impressive credentials. Harvard (10-1) and Southern Indiana (8-2) also brought quality teams to face the Hoosiers. Harvard was able to beat Indiana in overtime and the Hoosiers just barely averted the upset against the Screaming Eagles.
Bellarmine is a high scoring team (76.9 ppg) that is adept at outside shooting. The Knights rank 51st nationally in 3-point makes per game (8) and 52nd nationally in 3-point percentage (35.2%).
Indiana has had eight days to rest up and will get another seven-day break after the Bellarmine game as Indiana has final exams this week.
How to watch Indiana vs. Bellarmine
• Who: Indiana Hoosiers (7-3) vs. Bellarmine Knights (9-2)
• What: Nonconference regular season game.
• When: Sunday, Dec. 15 at 2 p.m. ET
• Where: Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.
• TV: Big Ten-plus.
• Radio: WBWB in Bloomington.
• Radio announcer: Austin Render.
• Last season: Indiana went 26-8 overall and finished 15-3 in the Big Ten. The Hoosiers lost to South Carolina in the Sweet 16. Bellarmine was 10-19 and finished 10th in the Atlantic Sun Conference.
• Last game: Indiana won its Big Ten opener at Penn State as the Hoosiers prevailed 75-60 on Dec. 7. Bellarmine defeated Chattanooga 67-66 on Thursday.
• Series history: First meeting.
Statistics
Indiana
- Guards (as officially listed): Yarden Garzon (14.6 ppg, 4.6 rpg), Sydney Parrish (9.3 ppg, 6.3 rpg, status for Sunday’s game is unknown), Shay Ciezki (11 ppg, 2.4 rpg), Chloe Moore McNeil (10.6 ppg, 4.3 rpg, 3.4 apg), Julianna LaMendola (2.9 ppg, 3 rpg), Lexus Bargesser (2.7 ppg), Henna Sandvik (1.9 ppg), Valentyna Kadlecova (0.7 ppg).
- Forwards/centers: Lilly Meister (11.4 ppg, 6.2 rpg), Karoline Striplin (8.1 ppg, 3.1 rpg), Sharnecce Currie-Jelks (0.7 ppg), Faith Wiseman (0 ppg, 0.7 rpg).
Bellarmine
• Guards: G-F Hayley Harrison (15.9 ppg, 4.3 rpg), Hope Sivori (13.8 ppg, 3.5 rpg, 3.9 apg), Erin Toller (11.1 ppg, 2.9 rpg), Miyah Brown (9.5 ppg, 5.3 rpg), Ashlee Harris (8.2 ppg, 3.1 rpg, 2.8 apg), Mia Beam (2.1 ppg), Anna Rodgers (0.7 ppg).
• Forwards/centers: Skylar Treadwell (8.6 ppg, 7.1 rpg), Hana Abdel Aal (5.1 ppg, 4 rpg), Kayce Hyman (3.1 ppg), Mina Milosevic (1.3 ppg), Rachel Shropshire (0 ppg, 0.7 rpg).
Meet the coaches
• Teri Moren, Indiana: Moren is in her 11th season at Indiana and has a career record of 233-102 with the Hoosiers. Her overall record in 22 years as a head coach is 432-232. Moren previously coached at Indiana State from 2010-14 and at the University of Indianapolis from 2000-07. Moren was also an assistant coach at Butler (1992-98), Northwestern (1998-2000) and Georgia Tech (2007-10). Moren, a Seymour, Ind. native, played collegiately at Purdue from 1988-92.
• Chancellor Dugan, Bellarmine: Dugan is in her 13th season as Bellarmine coach, a period in which the Louisville school transitioned from Division II to Division I. Dugan is 180-169 at Bellarmine. Prior to her time at Bellarmine, Dugan was coach at Florida Atlantic for 13 years where she compiled a 161-217 record. Before that, Dugan was coach at Southern Indiana from 1991-99 where she compiled a 159-73 record, including four appearances in the Division II tournament and a runner-up finish in 1997.
