Indiana Officially Signs 2024 5-Star Bryson Tucker
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana has officially announced the addition of Bryson Tucker.
Tucker made a verbal commitment to Indiana on March 28, and he signed with coach Mike Woodson's Hoosiers on Thursday.
Listed at 6-foot-6 and 180 pounds, Tucker is currently Indiana's lone incoming freshman in the class of 2024. He's set to graduate from Bishop O'Connell High School in Arlington, Va. this spring, then join Indiana for the 2024-25 season.
Tucker is ranked as high as No. 13 in the nation by On3, which considers him a five-star recruit, as does ESPN and Rivals. 247 Sports gives Tucker a four-star rating and ranks him No. 26 in the nation.
“Bryson has a chance to be impactful for our ballclub right away," Woodson said in a release. "He has a polished offensive game with the size and strength to get to his spots on the floor. His midrange game is very impressive, and he has the athleticism to get to and score efficiently at the rim. He is a talented young man that we cannot wait to work with when he gets to campus.”
Tucker was one of 24 players selected to the McDonald's All-American game in 2024, and he was named an honorable mention to the 2024 Naismith Trophy High School All-America Team. He helped USA Basketball win a gold medal in the 2021 FIBA Americas Championship, averaging 9.5 points and 4.3 rebounds per game.
Originally from Baltimore, Md., Tucker is currently one of three newcomers for Indiana heading into the 2024-25 season, and Woodson still has four open scholarships. So far, Indiana has landed Tucker, Washington State guard transfer Myles Rice and Arizona center transfer Oumar Ballo.
Here's a look at Indiana's 2024-25 roster as it currently stands.
- Trey Galloway, one year of eligibility
- Anthony Leal, one year of eligibility
- Oumar Ballo, one year of eligibility
- Malik Reneau, two years of eligibility
- Myles Rice, three years of eligibility
- Mackenzie Mgbako, three years of eligibility
- Gabe Cupps, three years of eligibility
- Jakai Newton, four years of eligibility
- Bryson Tucker, four years of eligibility
- Open
- Open
- Open
- Open