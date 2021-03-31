HomeBasketballFootballBaseballRecruitingOther SportsSI.com
Ali Patberg Announces Return to Indiana

Patberg will be coming back for her seventh season of collegiate basketball.
Publish date:

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana guard Ali Patberg announced on Twitter that she is coming back to Bloomington for one more year.

Patberg tweeted, “See you next season Hoosiers! Unfinished business.”

Indiana lost this past Monday to Arizona in the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament . 

Patberg has played at Indiana for the past three seasons after transferring from Notre Dame. This will be Patberg’s seventh year playing collegiate basketball.

She is able to come back due to the extra year of eligibility given to every athlete this season due to COVID-19. 

