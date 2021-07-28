Capobianco, Hixon Win Silver in 3-Meter Synchronized Diving at Tokyo Olympics

Indiana athletes Michael Hixon and Andrew Capobianco partnered to earn silver medals at the Tokyo Olympics. Hixon is a 2018 graduate, while Capobianco is a rising senior making his Olympic debut.

Indiana swimming and diving athletes have earned six Olympic medals so far during the Tokyo Olympics. Michael Hixon, a 2018 graduate, and rising senior Andrew Capobianco each won silver for their performance in the 3-meter synchronized springboard diving Wednesday.

Hixon and Capobianco scored 444.36 total points, coming in second behind China's score of 467.82 points.

This year, Capobianco made his Olympic debut after being named one of Indiana's 2020-21 Athletes of the Year. He was named the Big Ten Diver of the Year in 2019 and 2021 in addition to being honored as a first-team All-Big Ten selection last season.

Capobianco is a seven-time All-American and was partnered with Hixon, a former Hoosier, for the 3-meter diving event.

Hixon also won the silver medal in the event at the Rio Olympics in 2016. As a freshman, he was named the NCAA Diver of the Year in 2014 and has been named first-team All-Big Ten three times.

Capobianco and Hixon are the second and third Indiana divers to earn medals at the Tokyo Olympics. Jessica Parratto, a 2019 graduate, also earned a silver medal after her performance in the 10-meter synchronized platform diving Tuesday.

Indiana athletes have also earned three medals in swimming events. Former Hoosiers Zack Apple and Blake Pieroni won gold medals in the 400-meter freestyle relay while Lilly King earned bronze in the 100-meter breaststroke.