Golf Major Championship Venues For 2022

Now that the 2021 major golf season has ended on the PGA Tour, it's time to start looking ahead to 2022. Here are the four courses and the dates for next year's major championships.

Collin Morikawa won the Open Championship on Sunday at Royal St. George's, earning his second major championship in as many years. It put a bow on a great 2021 major championship season.

And now we can start looking ahead to 2022, and see which courses might suit certain players best.

Here's where the 2022 championships will be held.

The Masters (April 7-10, 2022): Augusta National Golf Club, Augusta Ga. The defending champion is Hideki Matsuyama, who became the first Japanese-born winner of the Masters in 2021.

Augusta National Golf Club, Augusta Ga. The defending champion is Hideki Matsuyama, who became the first Japanese-born winner of the Masters in 2021. PGA Championship (May 19-22, 2022): Southern Hills Country Club, Tulsa, Okla. The defending champion is Phil Mickelson, who became the oldest major champion winner ever when he won on the Ocean Course at the Kiawah Island (S.C.) Golf Resort in 2021.



Southern Hills Country Club, Tulsa, Okla. The defending champion is Phil Mickelson, who became the oldest major champion winner ever when he won on the Ocean Course at the Kiawah Island (S.C.) Golf Resort in 2021. U.S. Open (June 16-19): The Country Club, Brookline, Mass. The defending champion is Jon Rahm, who won his first major championship in 2021 at Torrey Pines in San Diego. Calif.

The Country Club, Brookline, Mass. The defending champion is Jon Rahm, who won his first major championship in 2021 at Torrey Pines in San Diego. Calif. Open Championship (July 14-17): Old Course, St. Andrews, Scotland. The defending champion is Collin Morikawa. It will be the 150th Open.



There were three first-time winners in 2021, and several others were back in contention in the big events this season. So it's going to be interesting to see who emerges next year, especially with four great courses as part of the rotation in 2022.

There is still plenty of great golf to be played in 2021, of course. The chase for the FedEx Cup continues on the PGA Tour, with the finals being played at East Lake Country Club in Atlanta, Ga. from Sept. 2-5.

The Olympics golf tournament is July 29-Aug. 1 in Japan, and the Ryder Cup will be played at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin on Sept. 24-26, which is always one of the highlights of the golf calendar.