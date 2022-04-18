Charitable NIL Hoosiers For Good Earns Federal 501(c)3 Status

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The NIL charitable organization Hoosiers For Good received federal 501(c)3 status making it one of the first NIL organizations in the country to earn a federal tax exemption.

All of the donations made to jumpstart Hoosiers For Good will now be tax deductible forever more.

"We are pleased to be recognized as a 501(c)3 nonprofit," said Hoosiers For Good executive director Tyler Harris. "This will allow us to continue to advance our goal of amplifying the mission of our charitable partners through Indiana University student-athletes’ NIL, platform and influence.”

About Hoosiers For Good:

Hoosiers For Good is a new charitable NIL organization where 14 Hoosier athletes partner with Indiana charities and use their name, image and likeness to generate exposure and awareness for their respective causes.

The class of student athletes will change each semester. Harris said more and more charities are reaching out wanting to be a part of the initiative using student athletes' NIL privileges for good.

Below is a list of the 14 athletes and their respective charities signed with Hoosiers For Good:

Riley Children's Foundation - Brittany Ford - Softball

Indiana Wish - Mackenzie Holmes and Grace Berger - Basketball

Turnstone and Stop the Violence Indianapolis - Trayce Jackson-Davis and Race Thompson - Basketball

Indiana Region of the American Red Cross - Matthew Bedford and Jack Tuttle - Football

RecycleForce - AJ Barner and Shaun Shivers - Football

Boys & Girls Club of Bloomington - Anne Fowler, D.J. Matthews Jr. and Taiwan Mullen - Swimming and Diving and Football

Habitat for Humanity of Monroe County - Camryn Haworth and Jordyn Levy - Volleyball and Soccer.

Mackenzie Holmes Indiana's Mackenzie Holmes (54) shoots in front of Princeton's Abby Meyers (1) during the second half of the Indiana versus Princeton women's NCAA second round game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Monday, March 21, 2022. Grace Berger Iowa Hawkeyes guard Tomi Taiwo (1) tries to stop a shot by Indiana Hoosiers guard Grace Berger (34) during the second quarter of the BIG Ten women's championship game Sunday, March 6, 2022, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. Jenna Watson/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK Matthew Bedford Oct 31, 2020; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Michael Penix Jr. (9) throws the ball as Indiana Hoosiers offensive lineman Matthew Bedford (76) blocks against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights during the second half at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports Jack Tuttle USA Today Nov 13, 2021; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Jack Tuttle (14) before the game against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports Jordyn Levy Indiana forward Jordyn Levy (9) holds back Purdue defender Skylurr Patrick (31) during the second half of an NCAA women's soccer match, Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021 at Folk Field in West Lafayette. Nikos Frazier / Journal & Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK Trayce Jackson-Davis Mar 17, 2022; Portland, OR, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) dunks the basketball against the Saint Mary's Gaels during the second half during the first round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports Race Thompson Mar 17, 2022; Portland, OR, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Race Thompson (25) is defended by Saint Mary's Gaels forward Kyle Bowen (14) and forward Matthias Tass (11) during the first half during the first round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports Tiawan Mullen Oct 30, 2021; College Park, Maryland, USA; Indiana Hoosiers defensive back Tiawan Mullen (3) before the game against the Maryland Terrapins at Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports AJ Barner Purdue safety Sanoussi Kane (21) breaks up a pass intended for Indiana tight end AJ Barner (88) during the third quarter of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021 at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette. Nikos Frazier / Journal & Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK

