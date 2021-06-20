How to Watch Final Round of U.S. Open on Sunday

It's common knowledge that the U.S. Open is the toughest major golf championship to win, and this year's version at Torrey Pines is no different, with 20 players within five shots of the lead heading into Sunday's final round.

LA JOLLA, Calif. – Russell Henley and Mackenzie Hughes have never won a major golf championship before, but that could change on Sunday at the U.S. Open at Torrey Pines.

Both players are at 5-under par, along with South African Louis Oosthuizen, the former British Open champions. Oosthuizen hasn't won a major since that Open title in 2010 at St. Andrews, but he's finished second five other times. He's been through the final day of a major many times before, but it's all new for Henley and Hughes.

Several major champions are hovering right behind them, most notably defending champion Bryson DeChambeau and Rory McIlroy.

Here's everything you need to know about today's final round, and how to watch:

U.S. Open Golf Tournament

WHAT: U.S. Open Golf Tournament, the third major championship of the season.

U.S. Open Golf Tournament, the third major championship of the season. WHEN: Sunday, Noon. ET

Sunday, Noon. ET WHERE: Torrey Pines South Course, La Jolla, Calif.

Torrey Pines South Course, La Jolla, Calif. TV: NBC, Noon ET to 8 p.m. ET. (Live streaming of featured groups and featured holes on Peacock, started at 10 a.m. ET)

NBC, Noon ET to 8 p.m. ET. (Live streaming of featured groups and featured holes on Peacock, started at 10 a.m. ET) STREAM: Peacock

Peacock TV ANNOUNCERS: Dan Hicks (play-by-play) and Paul Azinger (color).

Dan Hicks (play-by-play) and Paul Azinger (color). LEADERS: Louis Oosthuizen, Mackenzie Hughes and Russell Henley are tied for the lead at 5-under par through three rounds.

Louis Oosthuizen, Mackenzie Hughes and Russell Henley are tied for the lead at 5-under par through three rounds. HOW THEY GOT HERE: Henley started the day at 5-under, and hung on with an even-par 71 on Saturday. Hughes and Oosthuizen each benefitted from Saturday eagles to vault into the lead. Oosthuizen's eagle came on No. 18 to join the leaders at the top.

Henley started the day at 5-under, and hung on with an even-par 71 on Saturday. Hughes and Oosthuizen each benefitted from Saturday eagles to vault into the lead. Oosthuizen's eagle came on No. 18 to join the leaders at the top. CHASERS: Former U.S. Open champions Rory McIlroy and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for fourth, two shots back at 3-under par. Jon Rahm, Matthew Wolfe and Scottie Scheffler are tied for sixth at 2-under. Five players are at 1-under, Dustin Johnson, Collin Morikawa, Xander Schauffle, Kevin Streelman and Christian Bezuidenhout.

Former U.S. Open champions Rory McIlroy and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for fourth, two shots back at 3-under par. Jon Rahm, Matthew Wolfe and Scottie Scheffler are tied for sixth at 2-under. Five players are at 1-under, Dustin Johnson, Collin Morikawa, Xander Schauffle, Kevin Streelman and Christian Bezuidenhout. BETTING FAVORITES: According to FanDuel.com, Oosthuizen is the betting favorite at plus-380, meaning you win $380 on a $100 bet. McIlroy and DeChambeau are second at plus-$500, Henley is plus-$700, Hughes is plus-$900 and Rahm is plus-$1100.

Sunday's U.S. Open tee times, pairings