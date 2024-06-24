Indiana Swimmers, Divers Qualify For 2024 Paris Olympics
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana will be well-represented at the 2024 Summer Olympics.
Over the last week, five swimmers, three divers and one coach with Indiana University ties qualified for the Olympics, which run from July 26 through Aug. 11 in Paris, France.
Following his junior year at Indiana, Carson Tyler became the first U.S. diver since Mark Ruiz in 2000 to qualify for the Olympics in both individual events. Tyler finished first in the men's 10-meter platform dive with a score of 965.45, and he finished second in the three-meter springboard dive with a score of 945.75 at the U.S. Olympic team trials at the Allan Jones Aquatic Center in Knoxville, Tenn. This will be Tyler's first appearance in the Olympics.
Fellow diver Andrew Capobianco will join Tyler at the Olympics, his second appearance. On Sunday, Capobianco won the three-meter springboard event with a score of 971.80. He dove for the Hoosiers from 2017-23. At the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, Capobianco won the silver medal in the men's synchronized three-meter springboard event.
Former Hoosier Jessica Parratto qualified in the synchronized 10-meter event. She received a score of 607.11, alongside Delaney Schnell. Parratto dove at Indiana from 2013-19, and she'll make her third appearance at the Olympics this summer.
The Indiana swimming and diving program has produced an Olympic diver in every Summer Games since 1964, and now Tyler, Capobianco and Parratto continue that tradition.
Lilly King, Indiana's all-time leading medal winner among women's athletes, became the first Indiana women's swimmer to reach her third Olympics. She won the 100-meter breaststroke with a time of 1:05.43, which ranks as the fourth-fastest time in the world this season, on Monday at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. King will compete in the 100-meter and 200-meter breaststroke events in Paris. She attended Indiana from 2015-19.
Josh Matheny finished second in the men's 200-meter breaststroke on Wednesday. He did not meet the criteria for immediate selection, but USA Swimming on Saturday announced Matheny as a member of the Olympic team. Matheny will compete in the 200-meter breastroke event in Paris. He just wrapped up his junior season at Indiana.
Like Matheny, Anna Peplowski had to wait until Saturday to find out she'd be competing on the Olympic team. Peplowski finished fifth in the 200-meter freestyle on Monday. Peplowski will compete in the 4x200-meter freestyle relay in Paris. She enters her senior season at Indiana next year.
Blake Pieroni was the final addition to the 26-man roster after finishing sixth in the 200-meter freestyle event. He'll represent USA in the 4x200-meter freestyle relay. Pieroni swam for the Hoosiers from 2014-18.
Matt King is transferring to Indiana following stints at Virginia and Alabama. He was named to the Olympic team after finishing sixth in the 100-meter freestyle. King will begin training at IU in the fall following his Olympic debut in the 4x100-meter relay in Paris.
On the coaching side, Indiana associate head swimming coach Cory Chitwood was named an assistant coach for the open water national team. It will be his first Olympics.