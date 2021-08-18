Indiana's women's soccer team opens in 2021 schedule on Thursday, Aug. 19 against Valparaiso at Bill Armstrong Stadium in Bloomington. The 18-game regular season concludes on Oct. 25 at Purdue. There are eight nonconference games and 10 Big Ten games this season.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Coming off one of the best seasons in school history, Indiana's women's soccer team begins its 2021 fall schedule on Thursday (Aug. 19) with a home game against Valparaiso at Bill Armstrong Stadium.

Last year, the Hoosiers tied a program record for Big Ten wins and established a new school record for Big Ten points in a season with 19. On March 2, the Hoosiers were ranked in the top-25 for the first time since 2013. The Hoosiers were 6-5-1 overall.

The Big Ten announced its women's soccer Preseason Players to Watch List on Monday with senior Hanna Nemeth, junior Avery Lockwood and freshman Jamie Gerstenberg representing Indiana.

In addition, the preseason poll was unveiled with the Hoosiers coming in in sixth place. Both were voted on by the conference coaches.

Indiana women's soccer 2021 schedule

Aug. 19 (Thurs.) – Valparaiso at INDIANA, 7 p.m. ET

Aug. 22 (Sun.) – INDIANA at Notre Dame, 4 p.m. ET

Aug. 26 (Thurs.) – UT-Martin at INDIANA, 7 p.m. ET

Aug. 29 (Sun.) – INDIANA at Memphis, 2 p.m. ET

Sept. 2 (Thurs.) – Western Michigan at INDIANA, 7 p.m. ET

Sept. 5 (Sun.) – Southeast Missouri State at INDIANA, 7 p.m. ET

Sept. 9 (Thurs.) – Murray State at INDIANA, 7 p.m. ET

Sept. 12 (Sun.) – INDIANA at Kansas State, 8 p.m. ET

Sept. 19 (Sun.) – Michigan State at INDIANA, 1 p.m. ET *

Sept. 23 (Thurs.) – Iowa at INDIANA, 7 p.m. ET * (TV: Big Ten Network)

(TV: Big Ten Network) Sept. 26 (Sun.) – Illinois at INDIANA, 1 p.m. ET *

Sept. 30 (Thurs.) — INDIANA at Ohio State, TBA *

Oct. 3 (Sun.) – Michigan at INDIANA, 1 p.m. ET *

Oct. 10 (Sun.) – INDIANA at Northwestern, TBA *

Oct. 13 (Wed.) – INDIANA at Penn State, 7 p.m. ET * (TV: ESPNU)

(TV: ESPNU) Oct. 17 (Sun.) – INDIANA at Maryland, TBD *

Oct. 21 (Thurs.) – Rutgers at INDIANA, 7 p.m. ET *

Oct. 25 (Mon.) – INDIANA at Purdue, 1 p.m. ET *

* = Big Ten conference game

ADMISSION AND PARKING: Admission and parking are free for women's soccer matches. Fans may park in gates 12-14 in the Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall parking lots. Parking is also available across 17th street from Bill Armstrong Stadium and at the parking lot up the hill off of Fee Lane. The address of Bill Armstrong Stadium of 1606 N Fee Lane.

