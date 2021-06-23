Indiana Men's Soccer 2021 Schedule
Indiana's 2021 men's soccer schedule comes up quickly after the Hoosiers played the 2020 season in the spring instead of the fall because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Here is their complete fall schedule.
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – The eight-time national champion Indiana men's soccer team begins its 2021 regular season on Aug. 27 at Notre Dame and will have its first home game with 100 percent fan capacity on Aug. 31 vs. Butler.
Here is the complete schedule:
Indiana men's soccer 2021
- Aug. 16 (Monday) – vs. DePaul, 8 p.m. ET (Exhibition), Bloomington, Ind.
- Aug. 19 (Thursday) – vs. Wright State, 7:30 p.m. ET (Exhibition), Westfield, Ind.
- Aug. 21 (Saturday) – vs. Louisville, Time TBA, (Exhibition), Bloomington, Ind
- Aug. 27 (Friday) – at Notre Dame, 7 p.m. ET, South Bend, Ind.
- Aug. 31 (Tuesday) – vs. Butler, 8 p.m. ET, Bloomington, Ind.
- Sept. 3 (Friday) – vs. Creighton, 8 p.m. ET, Bloomington, Ind. (Adidas/IU Credit Union Classic)
- Sept. 6 (Monda) – vs. Xavier, 8 p.m. ET, Bloomington, Ind. (Adidas/IU Credit Union Classic)
- Sept. 10 (Friday) – at Akron, 8 p.m. ET, Akron, Ohio
- Sept. 17 (Friday) – Rutgers*, 8 p.m. ET, Bloomington, Ind
- Sept. 21 (Tuesday) – at Northwestern*, 8 p.m. ET, Evanston, Ill.
- Sept. 26 (Sunday) – at Michigan State*, 2 p.m. ET, East Lansing, Mich.
- Oct. 1 (Friday) – Michigan*, 7:30 p.m. ET, Bloomington, Ind.
- Oct. 6 (Friday) – Omaha, 7:30 p.m. ET, Bloomington, Ind.
- Oct. 9 (Saturday) – Trine, 7:30 p.m. ET, Bloomington, Ind.
- Oct. 12 (Thurday) – Ohio State*, 7:30 p.m. ET, Bloomington, Ind.
- Oct. 17 (Sunday) – at Penn State*, Time TBA, University Park, Pa.
- Oct. 20 (Wednesday) – Evansville, 7p.m. ET, Bloomington, Ind.
- Oct. 24 (Sunday) – Wisconsin*, 1 p.m. ET, Bloomington, Ind.
- Oct. 27 (Wednesday) – VCU, 7 p.m. ET, Bloomington, Ind.
- Oct. 31 (Saturday) – at Maryland*, 1 p.m. ET, College Park, Md.
- Nov. 7-14 – Big Ten Tournament
- Nov. 19-Dec. 12 – NCAA Tournament (College Cup finals in Cary, N.C.)
* Big Ten conference game