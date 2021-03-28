Indiana Soccer: No. 7 Hoosiers Take Down No. 11 Michigan in OT on Wittenbrink Goal

Michigan dominated the stat sheet with more shots and time of possession, but keeper Roman Celentano was great all game, and Ryan Wittenbrink won it with a goal in the second overtime.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – It took more than 100 minutes before Indiana's men's soccer team could finally score a goal on Saturday, but it was well worth the wait.

The No. 7-ranked Hoosiers (7-1) got a goal from redshirt sophomore forward Ryan Wittenbrink in the 101st minute to give the Hoosiers a 1-0 victory over Michigan in double overtime. It was his third goal of the season. He scored twice against Rutgers on March 19.

No. 11 Michigan (4-2-1) had two good scoring opportunities in the first half, but both were thwarted by Indiana keeper Roman Celentano, who has allowed only two goals all season. On the day, Michigan had 56 percent possession and outshot the Hoosiers, 10-5.

Indiana started to dominate possession in the second half. In the 62nd minute, sophomore forward Herbert Endeley served up a wonderful cross to sophomore forward Victor Bezerra right in front of goal. Michigan sophomore keeper Owen Finnerty made a tremendous diving save to stop the one-time shot attempt from the Big Ten scoring leader.

Indiana had a flurry of chances in the 80th minute off a free kick just inside the midfield line. The Michigan defense was up to the challenge and did not concede the late tally. The Hoosiers had three set pieces, including two corners, a couple minutes into the first overtime session, but Michigan defenders turned them away again.

Celentano saved the Hoosiers late in the first overtime with a left-handed save to keep the Wolverines off the board.

A fast restart attempt led to the match-winning goal. Victor Bezerra placed the ball down quickly and floated a looping pass down to Wittenbrink in the offensive third. He gathered and took a handful of touches before unleashing a right-footed strike from the top of the 18-yard box that froze the Michigan keeper before finding the back of the net. Wittenbrink is from Libertyville, Ill.

The victory marked the first IU win over a ranked team this season and first ranked triumph since taking down No. 19 Kentucky (3-0) in the second round of the NCAA Tournament on Nov. 24, 2019.

Indiana will take on the Maryland Terrapins at 1 p.m. ET on April 4 at Jerry Yeagley Field at Bill Armstrong Stadium. The match will be broadcast on BTN.

Indiana is in first place in the Big Ten, with Penn State (5-1) in second place. The Indiana-Penn State game that was scheduled for March 7 had to be postponed because of COVID-19 issues inside the Penn State program and no announcement has been made yet on if that game will be rescheduled.

