Indiana Softball Will Try To Avoid Elimination From NCAA Tournament On Saturday
From the beginning of Indiana’s NCAA softball tournament game against Oklahoma State on Friday at the Fayetteville Regional, it seemed the Hoosiers would be the ones to live a charmed life.
Leadoff hitter Brianna Copeland reached base via a shallow single that Oklahoma State’s second baseman Rosie Davis lost in the sun. Fearsome Indiana slugger Taylor Minnick came up next and connected on a Ruby Meylan riseball for a two-run home run – one that made Minnick Indiana’s all-time home run leader.
All seemed well for the Hoosiers and a four-run lead later in the game suggested that Indiana might get to navigate its way though the winners bracket.
But it was Oklahoma State that would finish with the decisive final flurry. A seven-run sixth inning for the Cowgirls lifted them to a 11-6 victory over the Hoosiers.
The loss dropped Indiana into a difficult path to try to win the Fayetteville Regional. The Hoosiers face Saint Louis at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday in an elimination game. If they win, Indiana plays again directly afterwards against the loser of the Arkansas-Oklahoma State contest.
Arkansas defeated Saint Louis 10-0 in Friday’s other game at Fayetteville, Ark.
After Minnick’s home run put Indiana in front, Oklahoma State immediately tied the game in the bottom of the first with a two-run home run hit by Karli Goodwin.
Minnick homered again in the third to put Indiana up 3-2. The Hoosiers’ lead ballooned to 6-2 in the fourth inning when Melina Wilkison hit a three-run home run.
Minnick hit her 17th and 18th home runs of the season and she has an Indiana record 45 for her career.
A Godwin home run in the bottom of the fourth cut Indiana’s advantage to 6-4. In the sixth, Indiana’s resistance gave way.
Godwin drove home an unearned run via a single in the sixth and Audre Schneidmller tied the game with a single to right.
Oklahoma State got the advantage via an Indiana defensive mistake. On a fielder’s choice grounder to Indiana shortstop Madalyn Strader, her throw went awry and two runs scored to put the Cowgirls up 8-6.
A sacrifice bunt, another single and a bases-loaded walk gave Oklahoma State an 11-6 advantage it wouldn’t relinquish.
Indiana had three errors in the decisive inning for Oklahoma State.